There's familiarity to the shape, but this is a completely new SUV from Stuttgart.

We lost count of all the times we caught Mercedes-Benz testing prototypes and pre-production variants of its all-new GLE-Class SUV. Slotting in the middle of the automaker’s lineup, it enters an extremely competitive segment where the term cutthroat takes on a whole new meaning. At a glance, Stuttgart’s new SUV doesn’t look much different, but alas this is an all-new machine from pretty much the ground up. Its wheelbase is stretched slightly, leading to more legroom and headroom, and for the first time the GLE-Class now offers a third-row seating option.

Get acquainted with the new GLE-Class:

There are all kinds of tech upgrades as well, not the least of which includes the full glass cockpit treatment that incorporates a pair of 12.3-inch digital screens with the latest MBUX infotainment system. There’s also a trick new suspension system available as an option called E-Active Body Control that can adjust dampers and ride height individually at each wheel. Cool.

We have full details on the new GLE-Class at the links above. Right now, let’s take a closer look at some of the visual differences to see how the mid-size SUV compares to its predecessor.

Profile

This profile comparison easily showcases the smoother, rounded lines on the new GLE. There’s considerably less sculpting on the sides, giving the SUV a cleaner, more elegant shape. This angle also shows us the literal facelift given to the new headlights, and though it’s hard to spot the longer wheelbase, the rear doors appear ever-so-slightly longer.

 Front

A straight-on view shows us the fresh face that’s considerably less swoopy than before. Mercedes tells us the design changes reduce the SUV’s drag coefficient to 0.29 – a modest drop from the previous generation's 0.32 but apparently enough to give the GLE best-in-class honors.

Interior 

Changes to the GLE-Class interior are far more striking. About the only thing remotely resembling the previous model is the steering wheel, but it’s still an all-new piece. Gone are the dual gauge clusters and bulky center stack with its multitude of buttons – it’s all replaced with dual 12.3-inch digital displays to give the interior a refreshed, elegant feel to match the exterior.

 Seating

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Third Row

Of course, there’s no comparison for the optional third-row rear seat because it’s a brand new option for the GLE-Class. Admittedly it doesn’t look exceptionally roomy back there, but for larger families, the extra seats can certainly come in handy.

We’re very much looking forward to getting a closer look at the new GLE-Class in a few weeks when it makes its public debut at the Paris Motor Show.

 

