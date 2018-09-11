Optional tech lets the SUV adjust each corner of the suspension individually.
After seeing lots of spy shots of its development the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is finally here. Sitting in the middle of the German brand's SUV lineup, the newly updated machine brings loads of cutting-edge tech to the segment.
Mercedes touts the 2019 GLE-Class as the most aerodynamic model in its class with a drag coefficient of 0.29, versus 0.32 for the previous generation. Despite having a more slippery shape, the SUV is larger than before thanks to a 3.15-inch (80-millimeter) increase in wheelbase to a total of 117.9 inches (2,995 mm). The larger footprint means that folks in the second row of seats have 2.7 inches (69 mm) more rear legroom and 1.3 inches (33 mm) more headroom. Buyers can also now order an optional third row with two extra seats to boost total passenger capacity to seven people.
For now, the only model that Mercedes offers powertrain details about is the GLE 450 4Matic with a mild hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. It produces 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and the electric motor can add an extra boost of 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm). The mill hooks up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The company confirms that a plug-in hybrid and turbodiesel, among other engines, join the powertrain range later, though.
The GLE is available with Mercedes' latest driving assistance aids, including a system that could make dealing with traffic a whole lot easier. For example, the newly available Active Distance Assist Distronic system keeps track of the LiveTraffic monitoring, and if it detects stop-and-go traffic ahead, then the vehicle slows down to about 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) as a precaution. At this speed, the onboard sensors can react quickly enough to slow down if traffic suddenly stops ahead of you.
For a smoother ride, there's also the new, optional E-Active Body Control System. It uses the 48-volt electrical system to adjust the air suspension's dampers at each corner individually. If you get stuck off-road, the same system raises and lowers the suspension, and this "changes the ground pressure of the tires and therefore improves traction," according to Mercedes.
Inside, new GLE-Class gets the company's latest MBUX infotainment system that features a 12.3-inch (31.2 centimeter) digital instrument cluster next to an infotainment screen that's the same size. Buyers can also get an optional head-up display that's twice the size and 20 percent brighter than the previous version. For a comfier ride, Mercedes offers an available optional Energizing system for the front seats that makes minute tweaks to the seat cushion and backrest to adjust to occupants changes in body posture.
The GLE-Class will make a public debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. It'll be on sale in the United States and Europe in early 2019, and Mercedes will announce pricing closer to launch. The company's plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will build the new SUV.
The SUV trendsetter completely reconceived
Stuttgart. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE has a wealth of innovations. For
example, the active suspension system E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL on a 48-
volt basis is a world first. While the driving assistance systems take another
step forward with Active Stop-and-Go Assist. The interior is even more
spacious and comfortable, with a third seat row available on request. The
infotainment system has larger screens, a full-colour head-up display with a
resolution of 720 x 240 pixels and the MBUX Interior Assistant, which can
recognise hand and arm movements and supports operating intentions. The
exterior design not only exudes presence and power, but also sets a new
standard for aerodynamics in the SUV segment. The GLE will receive a
completely new range of engines on market launch in early 2019. The new
4MATIC ensures great agility on the road and superior performance off the
beaten track. At a later stage a plug-in hybrid variant with a particularly
long range will be added to the drive portfolio. The prices for the new GLE
will be made known on the sales release date in late autumn.
The new GLE is not only more comfortable than ever before on the road, but
also shows its superior off-road character off the beaten track. Significantly
more space in the interior, the new control concept, considerably extended and
refined assistance systems, the best aerodynamics in the segment, a
completely new range of engines and numerous other innovations underline
this.
"The GLE exhibits iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its
character as an off-roader," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at
Daimler AG. "With its design idiom it perfectly embodies our design
philosophy of sensual purity, thus representing modern luxury. The interior
derives its fascination from the contrast between the luxurious and elegant
design and the digital high-tech of our MBUX system." The new GLE has the
best aerodynamics in its segment, with a Cd figure from 0.29.
In 1997 Mercedes-Benz founded the premium SUV segment with the launch of
the M-Class. Since autumn 2015 the model family has borne the name GLE,
emphasising its positioning as an SUV in the E-Class model family. At present
Mercedes-Benz is highly successfully represented with seven models in the
SUV segment (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, G-Class). The new
Mercedes-Benz GLE will be presented to the public for the first time at the
Mondial de l’Automobil in Paris (4 to 14 October 2018). It will be in the
dealerships in early 2019 (USA and Europe), and in spring 2019 in China. The
GLE is produced in Tuscaloosa (Alabama/USA).
The five most important innovations in the new GLE:
• E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL: Fully networked hydropneumatic, active
suspension on a 48-volt basis, for the first time in combination with the
likewise newly developed air suspension. This is the only system in the
market where the spring and damping forces can be individually
controlled at each wheel. This means that it not only counteracts body
roll, but also pitching and squat.
• Active Tailback Assist: This driving assistance system enables the
GLE to recognise tailbacks at an early stage, actively support the driver
in stop-and-go traffic up to approx. 60 km/h and even help to form a
rescue lane
• Turn-off function of Active Brake Assist: If there is a danger of a
collision with oncoming traffic when turning off across a carriageway,
the GLE can be braked at the speeds typical of such manoeuvres.
• 4MATIC: Available for the first time for models with six and eightcylinder
engines and the plug-in hybrid, fully variable all-wheel drive
(Torque on Demand, TonD) controls the torque distribution between
the front and rear axle from 0-100 % depending on the selected driving
mode. With the optional Offroad package, and as a world first, likewise
fully variable all-wheel drive (TonD) with a low and high range is
available. This makes the GLE more off-road capable than ever.
• Seating comfort: The new GLE has a much longer wheelbase (plus 80
mm), with corresponding interior spaciousness. Comfort is particularly
enhanced by the optional, fully electrically adjustable second seat row -
a third seat row is also available as an option
Exterior design: powerful presence
The aesthetic appeal of the GLE is based on the harmonious interaction
between emotion and intelligence, which is designed to awaken desire. This is
characterised by timeless beauty, a combination of high-grade technology and
craftsmanship and reduction to what is really important.
Modern luxury both on and off the road: that is the design message of the new
GLE. The vehicle's proportions with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and
large, flush-fitted wheels already leave no doubt that it feels at home and cuts a
good figure on any terrain. The GLE follows the design strategy of sensual
purity, and dispenses with individual edges and beading in favour of
generously modelled surfaces. The surfaces interact with precise graphic
elements.
The front section of the GLE exudes presence and power: this is ensured by the
upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent,
chrome-plated underguard and the bonnet with two powerdomes. This striking
appearance is emphasised by the distinctive headlamp design by day and
night.
The ULTRA RANGE high beam of the MULTIBEAM LED headlamps produces
the maximum light intensity permitted by law, i.e. the brightness of the main
beam headlamps remains above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of
more than 650 metres.
Viewed from the side, the wide C-pillar typical of the GLE conveys self-assured
stability. The large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches are housed in wheel
arches with prominent liners. This underlines the GLE's robust SUV character,
as do the pillared roof rails or the optional illuminated running boards. The
chrome surrounds of the windows are however reminiscent of a premium
saloon model.
The GLE also cuts an athletic figure from the rear. This is particularly ensured
by the powerful shoulder muscle extending from the C-pillar to the rear lights.
The reflectors are relocated lower down, giving the rear lights a flatter
appearance. They are also in two sections. This not only gives an impression of
width, but also creates an unmistakable night design with illuminated blocks
typical of Mercedes-Benz SUVs, in this case with backlit edge lighting. The rear
is strikingly rounded off with the chrome-plated underguard.
Aerodynamics: detailed fine-tuning for the best Cd figure in this class
The new GLE has a Cd figure from 0.29, the best in its segment. This is also a
significant improvement over the preceding model (Cd 0.32). The good
aerodynamic properties make a key contribution to low fuel consumption
under everyday conditions. A host of details was optimised with numerous
computation loops, CAE simulations (computer-aided engineering) and
measurements in the wind tunnel in Sindelfingen.
The measures taken include:
• Cooling air control system behind the radiator grille for need-related
metering of the airflow (AIRPANEL)
• Wheel spoilers with aerodynamically optimised mouldings ahead of the
front wheels
• Optimised exterior mirrors
• Additional wheel spoilers ahead of the rear wheels
• Side spoilers with D-pillar seal on the tailgate
• Rear lights with special spoiler lips
• Large area of underbody and propshaft tunnel panelling, flush fuel
tank cladding, aerodynamic cladding on the rear axle, aerodynamically
optimised diffuser lining.
• Aero-wheels with aerodynamically optimised tyres.
Interior design: luxuriously elegant and powerfully progressive
The interior of the new GLE derives its fascination from the contrast between
the luxurious, elegant ambience of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon and the
robust, progressive features of an SUV. The central element in the dashboard’s
design is a sporty, stylish cockpit unit embedded in a striking dashboard
support. The dashboard support flows into the door panels, and the integral
trim element likewise extends around the driver and front passenger to meet
the doors.
The prominent, raised centre console creates a robust contrast with the fleefloating
appearance of the dashboard. As a typical feature of off-roaders, there
are two prominent grab handles on the centre console. Apart from good
ergonomics, flowing leather surfaces create a modern, luxurious impression
rounded off by a broad area of trim and flush-fitting roller blinds. All the
controls and displays are in a new design. The controls with haptic and audible
feedback appear to have been milled from a solid metal block. Very fine
chiselling and pyramid structures show the desire for perfection and
craftsmanship. The new sport steering wheel with its striking, sculptured
spoke design accentuates the impressive appearance of the SUV's interior.
Interior: more space in the rear and third seat row on request
A size larger: the new GLE has a considerably longer wheelbase than its
predecessor (2995 millimetres, plus 80 mm). This creates significantly more
space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row
has increased by 69 millimetres to 1045 millimetres. Headroom in the rear
with the standard, fixed rear seat unit and 40:20:40 backrest division has
increased by 33 millimetres to 1025 millimetres. And because the A-pillar is
more upright than before, spaciousness and entry comfort in the first row has
been further improved.
On request, and as a world first in the SUV segment, a second seat row with six
fully electric adjustments is available. The right and left seats can be
separately adjusted fore-and-aft by up to 100 millimetres, the backrests are
adjustable for angle and foldable in a 40:20:40 ratio, and the head restraints
are adjustable for height. In typical Mercedes fashion, the rear seat
adjustments are controlled by a switch in the door panel. The backrest can also
be completely folded down electrically, using a switch array in the luggage
compartment.
The luggage capacity is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats, and up to 2055
litres when the second seat row is folded down. A 72 mm increase in throughloading
width allows bulky items to be stowed more easily. Useful holders and
protective elements have been specially developed as accessories for practical
stowage of recreational equipment in the interior. In conjunction with the
AIRMATIC air suspension, the vehicle's rear can be lowered by around 40
millimetres using a switch, for easier loading and unloading.
Even more flexibility is possible with the optional, folding third seat row, which
provides two extra seats. Thanks to the Easy Entry function of the fully
electrically adjustable second seat row, the two rearmost passengers can
conveniently reach their seats
ENERGIZING seat kinetics is another innovation available for the front seats in
conjunction with fully electric seat adjustment with memory function.
ENERGIZING seat kinetics supports changes in the seating posture by means
of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest.
ENERGIZING comfort control: now with a guide
ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle,
and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a
wide range of feel-good programmes.
The ENERGIZING COACH is a new feature. This function based on an
intelligent algorithm recommends one of the programmes depending on the
situation and individual. If a Garmin® wearable is worn, personal values such
as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation.
The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or
monotonous journeys.
MBUX: now with Interior Assist
The GLE is equipped with the latest generation of the multimedia system
MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience. Improvements versus the A-Class in
which this revolutionary system had its debut include two large 12.3-inch/31.2
cm screens as standard, which are arranged next to each other for an
impressive widescreen look. The information of the instrument cluster and
media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens.
Showcasing elements in an emotively appealing manner underlines the
comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure and impresses with
brilliant graphics.
Depending on mood or to suit the chosen interior, the user has a choice of four
different styles:
• Modern Classic is a further development of the classic display style in
an elegant and light material mix.
• Sport has a high-tech turbine look with decidedly sporty black/yellow
contrasts.
• Progressive presents digitality in reduced form.
• In the Discreet style, all displays are reduced to the absolutely
necessary.
The optional MBUX Interior Assist also allows intuitive, natural operation of
different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition. A camera in
the overhead console registers movements of the driver's and front passenger's
hands and arms. When a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad on
the centre console, the media display changes and individual, elements are e.
g. highlighted. The system is able to distinguish the driver's hand from that of
the front passenger, and therefore knows for whose seat the massage function
is to be activated, for example.
In addition there are functions that can be controlled by simple hand gestures:
the reading lamp can be switched on and off by extending a hand towards the
rear-view mirror, for example. The driver and front passenger can both
programme a personal, favourite function which is initiated using the index
and middle finger extended into a V-shape.
General MBUX operation has been improved in numerous respects. For
example, the settings menus are in a new design and the initial setup assistant
has been improved. The 40 or so new MBUX functions in the GLE include e.g.
• Support for off-road specific driving modes (free-driving mode and
individual wheel actuation)
• Extended off-road displays in the instrument cluster and head-up
display (linear and lateral inclination, Torque on Demand, suspension
level)
• The setting for the full-screen map in the instrument cluster can be
changed directly there
• ENERGIZING COACH
• ADAPT driver's seat adjustment: if the body size is entered, the seat
automatically moves to a usually suitable position
• Extension of online functions: e.g. "In-car office" can now read out
emails and have them dictated
• Integration of online music (TIDAL) in Europe
• Extended range of apps, e.g. specific functions in the individual
regions. Online music is available via the provider Kuwo in China, for
example. Extensive information about points of interest (POIs) is made
available by Baidu Wiki in China.
A unique feature of MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience is its learning
capability thanks to artificial intelligence. With its predictive functions, MBUX
e.g. anticipates what the user would like next. For instance, anyone who often
telephones their mother on Tuesdays during the journey home will receive her
telephone number as a suggestion in the display on this day of the week.
Anyone who regularly switches over to a radio station with news at a certain
time also receives this as a suggestion.
Other strengths include touchscreen control of the media display as standard,
and the use of augmented reality technology for the navigation display: a video
image of the surroundings is enhanced with helpful navigation information, for
example arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly
onto the image in the media display. This makes it easier for the driver to
search for a certain house number, or to find the correct side road for turning
off. The intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension has also
been improved, and is e.g. activated by the keyword "Hey Mercedes". Much
more complex commands and questions are now understood, initially in the
three top languages Mandarin, US English and German.
Also available is a next-generation head-up display whose resolution of 720 x
240 pixels and extended projection distance set new standards. Important
information is projected into the windscreen, reducing distraction from the
traffic situation. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not
constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision. A system
of lenses and mirrors projects a full-colour image measuring around 45 x 15
centimetres into the windscreen. To the driver it appears to float above the
bonnet at a distance of around 3 metres. Now more than twice the size, the
virtual image is 20 percent brighter for better legibility in bright conditions
and has space for further information about e.g. the current audio source, the
current phone call and the reception and battery status of the connected phone.
In addition it shows the arrival time and distance to destination if route
guidance is active. The driver is able to select the information considered
relevant, including additional off-road content such as vehicle inclination,
torque distribution and acceleration forces.
Powertrain: in-line six-cylinder in the GLE 450 4Matic with EQ Boost
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be launched with the new in-line six-cylinder
petrol engine, and other engines including diesels and a plug-in hybrid will
follow.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC as the first petrol model is powered by
a six-cylinder engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology
(combined fuel consumption: 9.6 – 8.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 220
– 190 g/km)1
, and is available on market launch. Its performance data: 270 kW
(367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22
hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator
(ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy
recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for
high-voltage hybrid technology.
ISG eliminates the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of
the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design, together with the
physical separation of intake/exhaust, creates space for near-engine exhaust
aftertreatment. The 48-volt on-board power supply serves not only high power
consumers such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also
the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), which also supplies energy to the
battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation.
4MATIC all-wheel drive: agile on the road, superior when off-road
In all variants of the new GLE, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC
automatic transmission. The broad ratio spread of gears one to nine allows a
clearly perceptible reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind
the high level of energy efficiency and ride comfort. With the four cylinder
engines, 4MATIC all-wheel drive is realised with a transfer case which
transmits the drive torque to the axles in a fixed ratio of 50:50 percent.
Spinning wheels are braked by braking intervention at the relevant wheel.
A transfer case with an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch is used for
the other engines, e.g. in the GLE 450. This allows a variable transfer of drive
torque from 0-100 percent (torque on demand) between the axles. Also new,
and available as an option, is a transfer case specially configured for superior
off-road driving characteristics. In addition to the controlled multi-disc clutch
with torque-on-demand function, this has a reduction gear set and an automatic
locking effect from 0–100 percent for off-road driving.
Also when driving on the road, and particularly when cornering, the two fully
networked transfer cases with torque on demand allow a further improvement
in handling safety and agility by specifically influencing the degree of yaw to
induce oversteer or understeer.
Driving assistance systems: superior support in tailbacks
The new GLE is the debut of the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving
assistance systems giving cooperative support to the driver. The level of active
safety has not only been improved further compared to the preceding model, as
some Intelligent Drive functions are also unrivalled beyond the SUV segment.
Not only high-mileage drivers are familiar with this tricky situation on
motorways: on rounding a bend, the end of a traffic tailback suddenly appears.
This is where the new GLE assists its driver, as tailback management on
motorways now already begins in advance of a tailback, including assistance in
stop-and-go traffic and after the tailback has dissolved.
This is because when Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based
speed adaptation is activated, the new GLE is able to recognise and respond to
tailbacks or slow-moving traffic with the help of information from LiveTraffic
before the driver becomes aware of the hazard. When a tailback is recognised
(and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces
the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution. This gives Active Brake Assist
scope to brake the vehicle to a standstill in good time when the end of a
tailback is recognised.
When actually driving in a tailback, Active Stop-and-Go Assist can markedly
reduce the driver's workload: where there are lane markings, the system is
substantially able to perform the tasks of keeping in lane and maintaining the
safety distance with a high level of availability at speeds up to around 60 km/h.
Moving off can be automatic up to one minute after coming to a stop.
Once the tailback dissolves, the GLE accelerates back up to the speed preset for
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adaptation. If the
driver has not set a specific speed, this is the recommended motorway speed of
130 km/h in the case of Germany. If traffic signs differ from this, the
signposted speed limit is automatically given priority.
To recognise tailbacks, Active Stop-and-Go Assist evaluates the road category,
speed and distances from vehicles travelling ahead and in adjacent lanes. In
addition to the stereo multi-purpose camera (SMPC) and long-range radar, it
uses the front multi-mode corner radar sensors to recognise vehicles that are
cutting in. If Active Steering Assist and Active Distance Assist are activated,
Active Stop-and-Go Assist is switched on automatically when a motorway
tailback is recognised. This is indicated by "Stop-and-Go Assist active" in the
instrument cluster. As soon as Stop-and-Go Assist is active and the vehicle is
moving in a tailback, a tailback symbol is added to the "green steering wheel"
symbol of Active Steering Assist in the instrument cluster.
A new feature of Active Steering Assist is that it can even assist the driver in
forming a rescue lane on multi-lane roads. In line with legal requirements, the
vehicle is guided to the edge of the lane it currently occupies. When a tailback
is recognised on motorways at speeds below 60 km/h, off-centre guidance of
the vehicle is assisted. Where there are recognisable lane markings, the vehicle
is guided along the outer marking. The recognised outer lane marking is not
crossed. If no lane markings are recognised, the vehicle takes its lead from the
vehicle ahead.
Always ready to help: numerous other assistants are available
It is not only by giving driver support in tailbacks that the new GLE further
expands Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive and takes another major step towards
autonomous driving. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering
Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe
distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends or
junctions. This is complemented by Evasive Steering Assist, a considerably
improved Active Lane Keeping Assist and also the additional functions of the
Active Emergency Stop Assist.
The turning-off function of Active Brake Assistis completely new: If there is
a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic when turning off across a
carriageway, the GLE can be braked at the speeds typical of such manoeuvres.
Braking intervention takes place if the driver signals the intention to turn off
(indicators) and the vehicle can be braked to a stop before crossing the lane
marking. Oncoming vehicles are recognised by the front long-range radar
sensor and the stereo multi-purpose camera.
In addition, like the recently launched A-Class, the new GLE is equipped with
Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning. This function can lower the risk
of a collision with other road users, e.g. passing cyclists. Active Blind Spot
Assist also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver
of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door. This
function is active for up to three minutes after switching off the engine. The
warning appears in the exterior mirrors and is given audibly via the
instrument cluster.
Trailer Manoeuvring Assist: support during slow manoeuvres
Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is new at Mercedes-Benz and optionally available
for the GLE in Europe. It particularly makes reversing manoeuvres easier for
inexperienced trailer users. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist controls the steering
angle of the towing vehicle automatically at a limited speed of up to 5 km/h. An
articulation angle sensor in the ball-neck of the trailer coupling supplies the
necessary information.
The system is activated at standstill by selecting reverse gear and pressing the
Park button to the left of the touchpad in the centre console. The system is
ready for action as soon as the trailer combination is aligned by driving
straight forward for a short distance.
Trailer Manoeuvring Assist can be intuitively operated via the multimedia
system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: the driver only needs to
select the required manoeuvre via the media display or the touchpad in the
centre console (direction indicated by entering the desired articulation angle or
by selecting the function "Pull straight". the manoeuvre can then be monitored
from different camera angles. Dynamic guide lines show the trajectory, vehicle
width and distance from recognised objects.
E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL: The 48 V suspension
Even better ride comfort and agility plus completely new functions such as
free-driving mode are provided by the optional E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL
suspension, which is now combined with the newly developed AIRMATIC air
suspension. This is the only system in the market where the spring and
damping forces can be individually controlled at each wheel. This means that it
not only counteracts body roll, but also pitching and squat. Together with
ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the curve inclination function CURVE, E-ACTIVE
BODY CONTROL makes an extraordinary level of comfort possible, and
supports the claim of Mercedes-Benz to build the world's most intelligent SUV
suspension.
E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL was developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, has a
48 V operating voltage and is available as optional equipment for engine
variants with six and more cylinders. On poor road surfaces the system is even
able to recuperate energy, roughly halving the energy requirement compared
to the preceding system in the S-Class. The hydropneumatics generate
dynamic forces that overlay the air suspension forces and actively support and
dampen the vehicle body, e.g. during linear and lateral acceleration or when
driving on uneven roads.
Free-driving mode is a completely new off-road function: if the GLE has become
bogged down in a sand dune, for example, this can help to free the vehicle
more easily in many such situations. If possible the suspension level is
automatically raised and lowered several times, which changes the ground
pressure of the tyres and therefore improves traction – the GLE rocks itself
free. Individual wheel actuation is another new function for off-road driving.
This allows the level at each wheel to be individually adjusted via the
touchscreen of the media display, thus improving the vehicle's attitude on
rough terrain when e.g. one wheel is stuck in a ditch or a wheel spring is fully
contracted.
E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL in the GLE also has the curve inclination function
CURVE: Like a motorcycle, the GLE leans into bends and thereby allows
cornering in three stages with practically no centrifugal force. If the GLE is
equipped with a stereo multi-purpose camera, ROAD SURFACE SCAN becomes
possible: the camera continuously scans the road surface, the suspension
responds in advance to any undulations before they are the vehicle drives over
them, and they are substantially compensated.
In addition to E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, a likewise newly developed steel
suspension and a newly developed AIRMATIC suspension with the Adaptive
Damping System Plus (ADS+) are available.