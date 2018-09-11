Hide press release Show press release

The SUV trendsetter completely reconceived

Stuttgart. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE has a wealth of innovations. For

example, the active suspension system E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL on a 48-

volt basis is a world first. While the driving assistance systems take another

step forward with Active Stop-and-Go Assist. The interior is even more

spacious and comfortable, with a third seat row available on request. The

infotainment system has larger screens, a full-colour head-up display with a

resolution of 720 x 240 pixels and the MBUX Interior Assistant, which can

recognise hand and arm movements and supports operating intentions. The

exterior design not only exudes presence and power, but also sets a new

standard for aerodynamics in the SUV segment. The GLE will receive a

completely new range of engines on market launch in early 2019. The new

4MATIC ensures great agility on the road and superior performance off the

beaten track. At a later stage a plug-in hybrid variant with a particularly

long range will be added to the drive portfolio. The prices for the new GLE

will be made known on the sales release date in late autumn.

The new GLE is not only more comfortable than ever before on the road, but

also shows its superior off-road character off the beaten track. Significantly

more space in the interior, the new control concept, considerably extended and

refined assistance systems, the best aerodynamics in the segment, a

completely new range of engines and numerous other innovations underline

this.

"The GLE exhibits iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its

character as an off-roader," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at

Daimler AG. "With its design idiom it perfectly embodies our design

philosophy of sensual purity, thus representing modern luxury. The interior

derives its fascination from the contrast between the luxurious and elegant

design and the digital high-tech of our MBUX system." The new GLE has the

best aerodynamics in its segment, with a Cd figure from 0.29.

In 1997 Mercedes-Benz founded the premium SUV segment with the launch of

the M-Class. Since autumn 2015 the model family has borne the name GLE,

emphasising its positioning as an SUV in the E-Class model family. At present

Mercedes-Benz is highly successfully represented with seven models in the

SUV segment (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, G-Class). The new

Mercedes-Benz GLE will be presented to the public for the first time at the

Mondial de l’Automobil in Paris (4 to 14 October 2018). It will be in the

dealerships in early 2019 (USA and Europe), and in spring 2019 in China. The

GLE is produced in Tuscaloosa (Alabama/USA).

The five most important innovations in the new GLE:

• E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL: Fully networked hydropneumatic, active

suspension on a 48-volt basis, for the first time in combination with the

likewise newly developed air suspension. This is the only system in the

market where the spring and damping forces can be individually

controlled at each wheel. This means that it not only counteracts body

roll, but also pitching and squat.

• Active Tailback Assist: This driving assistance system enables the

GLE to recognise tailbacks at an early stage, actively support the driver

in stop-and-go traffic up to approx. 60 km/h and even help to form a

rescue lane

• Turn-off function of Active Brake Assist: If there is a danger of a

collision with oncoming traffic when turning off across a carriageway,

the GLE can be braked at the speeds typical of such manoeuvres.

• 4MATIC: Available for the first time for models with six and eightcylinder

engines and the plug-in hybrid, fully variable all-wheel drive

(Torque on Demand, TonD) controls the torque distribution between

the front and rear axle from 0-100 % depending on the selected driving

mode. With the optional Offroad package, and as a world first, likewise

fully variable all-wheel drive (TonD) with a low and high range is

available. This makes the GLE more off-road capable than ever.

• Seating comfort: The new GLE has a much longer wheelbase (plus 80

mm), with corresponding interior spaciousness. Comfort is particularly

enhanced by the optional, fully electrically adjustable second seat row -

a third seat row is also available as an option

Exterior design: powerful presence

The aesthetic appeal of the GLE is based on the harmonious interaction

between emotion and intelligence, which is designed to awaken desire. This is

characterised by timeless beauty, a combination of high-grade technology and

craftsmanship and reduction to what is really important.

Modern luxury both on and off the road: that is the design message of the new

GLE. The vehicle's proportions with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and

large, flush-fitted wheels already leave no doubt that it feels at home and cuts a

good figure on any terrain. The GLE follows the design strategy of sensual

purity, and dispenses with individual edges and beading in favour of

generously modelled surfaces. The surfaces interact with precise graphic

elements.

The front section of the GLE exudes presence and power: this is ensured by the

upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent,

chrome-plated underguard and the bonnet with two powerdomes. This striking

appearance is emphasised by the distinctive headlamp design by day and

night.

The ULTRA RANGE high beam of the MULTIBEAM LED headlamps produces

the maximum light intensity permitted by law, i.e. the brightness of the main

beam headlamps remains above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of

more than 650 metres.

Viewed from the side, the wide C-pillar typical of the GLE conveys self-assured

stability. The large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches are housed in wheel

arches with prominent liners. This underlines the GLE's robust SUV character,

as do the pillared roof rails or the optional illuminated running boards. The

chrome surrounds of the windows are however reminiscent of a premium

saloon model.

The GLE also cuts an athletic figure from the rear. This is particularly ensured

by the powerful shoulder muscle extending from the C-pillar to the rear lights.

The reflectors are relocated lower down, giving the rear lights a flatter

appearance. They are also in two sections. This not only gives an impression of

width, but also creates an unmistakable night design with illuminated blocks

typical of Mercedes-Benz SUVs, in this case with backlit edge lighting. The rear

is strikingly rounded off with the chrome-plated underguard.

Aerodynamics: detailed fine-tuning for the best Cd figure in this class

The new GLE has a Cd figure from 0.29, the best in its segment. This is also a

significant improvement over the preceding model (Cd 0.32). The good

aerodynamic properties make a key contribution to low fuel consumption

under everyday conditions. A host of details was optimised with numerous

computation loops, CAE simulations (computer-aided engineering) and

measurements in the wind tunnel in Sindelfingen.

The measures taken include:

• Cooling air control system behind the radiator grille for need-related

metering of the airflow (AIRPANEL)

• Wheel spoilers with aerodynamically optimised mouldings ahead of the

front wheels

• Optimised exterior mirrors

• Additional wheel spoilers ahead of the rear wheels

• Side spoilers with D-pillar seal on the tailgate

• Rear lights with special spoiler lips

• Large area of underbody and propshaft tunnel panelling, flush fuel

tank cladding, aerodynamic cladding on the rear axle, aerodynamically

optimised diffuser lining.

• Aero-wheels with aerodynamically optimised tyres.

Interior design: luxuriously elegant and powerfully progressive

The interior of the new GLE derives its fascination from the contrast between

the luxurious, elegant ambience of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon and the

robust, progressive features of an SUV. The central element in the dashboard’s

design is a sporty, stylish cockpit unit embedded in a striking dashboard

support. The dashboard support flows into the door panels, and the integral

trim element likewise extends around the driver and front passenger to meet

the doors.

The prominent, raised centre console creates a robust contrast with the fleefloating

appearance of the dashboard. As a typical feature of off-roaders, there

are two prominent grab handles on the centre console. Apart from good

ergonomics, flowing leather surfaces create a modern, luxurious impression

rounded off by a broad area of trim and flush-fitting roller blinds. All the

controls and displays are in a new design. The controls with haptic and audible

feedback appear to have been milled from a solid metal block. Very fine

chiselling and pyramid structures show the desire for perfection and

craftsmanship. The new sport steering wheel with its striking, sculptured

spoke design accentuates the impressive appearance of the SUV's interior.

Interior: more space in the rear and third seat row on request

A size larger: the new GLE has a considerably longer wheelbase than its

predecessor (2995 millimetres, plus 80 mm). This creates significantly more

space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row

has increased by 69 millimetres to 1045 millimetres. Headroom in the rear

with the standard, fixed rear seat unit and 40:20:40 backrest division has

increased by 33 millimetres to 1025 millimetres. And because the A-pillar is

more upright than before, spaciousness and entry comfort in the first row has

been further improved.

On request, and as a world first in the SUV segment, a second seat row with six

fully electric adjustments is available. The right and left seats can be

separately adjusted fore-and-aft by up to 100 millimetres, the backrests are

adjustable for angle and foldable in a 40:20:40 ratio, and the head restraints

are adjustable for height. In typical Mercedes fashion, the rear seat

adjustments are controlled by a switch in the door panel. The backrest can also

be completely folded down electrically, using a switch array in the luggage

compartment.

The luggage capacity is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats, and up to 2055

litres when the second seat row is folded down. A 72 mm increase in throughloading

width allows bulky items to be stowed more easily. Useful holders and

protective elements have been specially developed as accessories for practical

stowage of recreational equipment in the interior. In conjunction with the

AIRMATIC air suspension, the vehicle's rear can be lowered by around 40

millimetres using a switch, for easier loading and unloading.

Even more flexibility is possible with the optional, folding third seat row, which

provides two extra seats. Thanks to the Easy Entry function of the fully

electrically adjustable second seat row, the two rearmost passengers can

conveniently reach their seats

ENERGIZING seat kinetics is another innovation available for the front seats in

conjunction with fully electric seat adjustment with memory function.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics supports changes in the seating posture by means

of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest.

ENERGIZING comfort control: now with a guide

ENERGIZING comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle,

and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a

wide range of feel-good programmes.

The ENERGIZING COACH is a new feature. This function based on an

intelligent algorithm recommends one of the programmes depending on the

situation and individual. If a Garmin® wearable is worn, personal values such

as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation.

The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or

monotonous journeys.

MBUX: now with Interior Assist

The GLE is equipped with the latest generation of the multimedia system

MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience. Improvements versus the A-Class in

which this revolutionary system had its debut include two large 12.3-inch/31.2

cm screens as standard, which are arranged next to each other for an

impressive widescreen look. The information of the instrument cluster and

media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens.

Showcasing elements in an emotively appealing manner underlines the

comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure and impresses with

brilliant graphics.

Depending on mood or to suit the chosen interior, the user has a choice of four

different styles:

• Modern Classic is a further development of the classic display style in

an elegant and light material mix.

• Sport has a high-tech turbine look with decidedly sporty black/yellow

contrasts.

• Progressive presents digitality in reduced form.

• In the Discreet style, all displays are reduced to the absolutely

necessary.

The optional MBUX Interior Assist also allows intuitive, natural operation of

different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition. A camera in

the overhead console registers movements of the driver's and front passenger's

hands and arms. When a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad on

the centre console, the media display changes and individual, elements are e.

g. highlighted. The system is able to distinguish the driver's hand from that of

the front passenger, and therefore knows for whose seat the massage function

is to be activated, for example.

In addition there are functions that can be controlled by simple hand gestures:

the reading lamp can be switched on and off by extending a hand towards the

rear-view mirror, for example. The driver and front passenger can both

programme a personal, favourite function which is initiated using the index

and middle finger extended into a V-shape.

General MBUX operation has been improved in numerous respects. For

example, the settings menus are in a new design and the initial setup assistant

has been improved. The 40 or so new MBUX functions in the GLE include e.g.

• Support for off-road specific driving modes (free-driving mode and

individual wheel actuation)

• Extended off-road displays in the instrument cluster and head-up

display (linear and lateral inclination, Torque on Demand, suspension

level)

• The setting for the full-screen map in the instrument cluster can be

changed directly there

• ENERGIZING COACH

• ADAPT driver's seat adjustment: if the body size is entered, the seat

automatically moves to a usually suitable position

• Extension of online functions: e.g. "In-car office" can now read out

emails and have them dictated

• Integration of online music (TIDAL) in Europe

• Extended range of apps, e.g. specific functions in the individual

regions. Online music is available via the provider Kuwo in China, for

example. Extensive information about points of interest (POIs) is made

available by Baidu Wiki in China.

A unique feature of MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience is its learning

capability thanks to artificial intelligence. With its predictive functions, MBUX

e.g. anticipates what the user would like next. For instance, anyone who often

telephones their mother on Tuesdays during the journey home will receive her

telephone number as a suggestion in the display on this day of the week.

Anyone who regularly switches over to a radio station with news at a certain

time also receives this as a suggestion.

Other strengths include touchscreen control of the media display as standard,

and the use of augmented reality technology for the navigation display: a video

image of the surroundings is enhanced with helpful navigation information, for

example arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly

onto the image in the media display. This makes it easier for the driver to

search for a certain house number, or to find the correct side road for turning

off. The intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension has also

been improved, and is e.g. activated by the keyword "Hey Mercedes". Much

more complex commands and questions are now understood, initially in the

three top languages Mandarin, US English and German.

Also available is a next-generation head-up display whose resolution of 720 x

240 pixels and extended projection distance set new standards. Important

information is projected into the windscreen, reducing distraction from the

traffic situation. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not

constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision. A system

of lenses and mirrors projects a full-colour image measuring around 45 x 15

centimetres into the windscreen. To the driver it appears to float above the

bonnet at a distance of around 3 metres. Now more than twice the size, the

virtual image is 20 percent brighter for better legibility in bright conditions

and has space for further information about e.g. the current audio source, the

current phone call and the reception and battery status of the connected phone.

In addition it shows the arrival time and distance to destination if route

guidance is active. The driver is able to select the information considered

relevant, including additional off-road content such as vehicle inclination,

torque distribution and acceleration forces.

Powertrain: in-line six-cylinder in the GLE 450 4Matic with EQ Boost

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be launched with the new in-line six-cylinder

petrol engine, and other engines including diesels and a plug-in hybrid will

follow.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC as the first petrol model is powered by

a six-cylinder engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology

(combined fuel consumption: 9.6 – 8.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 220

– 190 g/km)1

, and is available on market launch. Its performance data: 270 kW

(367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22

hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator

(ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy

recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for

high-voltage hybrid technology.

ISG eliminates the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of

the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design, together with the

physical separation of intake/exhaust, creates space for near-engine exhaust

aftertreatment. The 48-volt on-board power supply serves not only high power

consumers such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also

the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), which also supplies energy to the

battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation.

4MATIC all-wheel drive: agile on the road, superior when off-road

In all variants of the new GLE, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC

automatic transmission. The broad ratio spread of gears one to nine allows a

clearly perceptible reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind

the high level of energy efficiency and ride comfort. With the four cylinder

engines, 4MATIC all-wheel drive is realised with a transfer case which

transmits the drive torque to the axles in a fixed ratio of 50:50 percent.

Spinning wheels are braked by braking intervention at the relevant wheel.

A transfer case with an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch is used for

the other engines, e.g. in the GLE 450. This allows a variable transfer of drive

torque from 0-100 percent (torque on demand) between the axles. Also new,

and available as an option, is a transfer case specially configured for superior

off-road driving characteristics. In addition to the controlled multi-disc clutch

with torque-on-demand function, this has a reduction gear set and an automatic

locking effect from 0–100 percent for off-road driving.

Also when driving on the road, and particularly when cornering, the two fully

networked transfer cases with torque on demand allow a further improvement

in handling safety and agility by specifically influencing the degree of yaw to

induce oversteer or understeer.

Driving assistance systems: superior support in tailbacks

The new GLE is the debut of the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving

assistance systems giving cooperative support to the driver. The level of active

safety has not only been improved further compared to the preceding model, as

some Intelligent Drive functions are also unrivalled beyond the SUV segment.

Not only high-mileage drivers are familiar with this tricky situation on

motorways: on rounding a bend, the end of a traffic tailback suddenly appears.

This is where the new GLE assists its driver, as tailback management on

motorways now already begins in advance of a tailback, including assistance in

stop-and-go traffic and after the tailback has dissolved.

This is because when Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based

speed adaptation is activated, the new GLE is able to recognise and respond to

tailbacks or slow-moving traffic with the help of information from LiveTraffic

before the driver becomes aware of the hazard. When a tailback is recognised

(and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces

the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution. This gives Active Brake Assist

scope to brake the vehicle to a standstill in good time when the end of a

tailback is recognised.

When actually driving in a tailback, Active Stop-and-Go Assist can markedly

reduce the driver's workload: where there are lane markings, the system is

substantially able to perform the tasks of keeping in lane and maintaining the

safety distance with a high level of availability at speeds up to around 60 km/h.

Moving off can be automatic up to one minute after coming to a stop.

Once the tailback dissolves, the GLE accelerates back up to the speed preset for

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adaptation. If the

driver has not set a specific speed, this is the recommended motorway speed of

130 km/h in the case of Germany. If traffic signs differ from this, the

signposted speed limit is automatically given priority.

To recognise tailbacks, Active Stop-and-Go Assist evaluates the road category,

speed and distances from vehicles travelling ahead and in adjacent lanes. In

addition to the stereo multi-purpose camera (SMPC) and long-range radar, it

uses the front multi-mode corner radar sensors to recognise vehicles that are

cutting in. If Active Steering Assist and Active Distance Assist are activated,

Active Stop-and-Go Assist is switched on automatically when a motorway

tailback is recognised. This is indicated by "Stop-and-Go Assist active" in the

instrument cluster. As soon as Stop-and-Go Assist is active and the vehicle is

moving in a tailback, a tailback symbol is added to the "green steering wheel"

symbol of Active Steering Assist in the instrument cluster.

A new feature of Active Steering Assist is that it can even assist the driver in

forming a rescue lane on multi-lane roads. In line with legal requirements, the

vehicle is guided to the edge of the lane it currently occupies. When a tailback

is recognised on motorways at speeds below 60 km/h, off-centre guidance of

the vehicle is assisted. Where there are recognisable lane markings, the vehicle

is guided along the outer marking. The recognised outer lane marking is not

crossed. If no lane markings are recognised, the vehicle takes its lead from the

vehicle ahead.

Always ready to help: numerous other assistants are available

It is not only by giving driver support in tailbacks that the new GLE further

expands Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive and takes another major step towards

autonomous driving. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering

Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe

distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends or

junctions. This is complemented by Evasive Steering Assist, a considerably

improved Active Lane Keeping Assist and also the additional functions of the

Active Emergency Stop Assist.

The turning-off function of Active Brake Assistis completely new: If there is

a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic when turning off across a

carriageway, the GLE can be braked at the speeds typical of such manoeuvres.

Braking intervention takes place if the driver signals the intention to turn off

(indicators) and the vehicle can be braked to a stop before crossing the lane

marking. Oncoming vehicles are recognised by the front long-range radar

sensor and the stereo multi-purpose camera.

In addition, like the recently launched A-Class, the new GLE is equipped with

Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning. This function can lower the risk

of a collision with other road users, e.g. passing cyclists. Active Blind Spot

Assist also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver

of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door. This

function is active for up to three minutes after switching off the engine. The

warning appears in the exterior mirrors and is given audibly via the

instrument cluster.

Trailer Manoeuvring Assist: support during slow manoeuvres

Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is new at Mercedes-Benz and optionally available

for the GLE in Europe. It particularly makes reversing manoeuvres easier for

inexperienced trailer users. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist controls the steering

angle of the towing vehicle automatically at a limited speed of up to 5 km/h. An

articulation angle sensor in the ball-neck of the trailer coupling supplies the

necessary information.

The system is activated at standstill by selecting reverse gear and pressing the

Park button to the left of the touchpad in the centre console. The system is

ready for action as soon as the trailer combination is aligned by driving

straight forward for a short distance.

Trailer Manoeuvring Assist can be intuitively operated via the multimedia

system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: the driver only needs to

select the required manoeuvre via the media display or the touchpad in the

centre console (direction indicated by entering the desired articulation angle or

by selecting the function "Pull straight". the manoeuvre can then be monitored

from different camera angles. Dynamic guide lines show the trajectory, vehicle

width and distance from recognised objects.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL: The 48 V suspension

Even better ride comfort and agility plus completely new functions such as

free-driving mode are provided by the optional E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL

suspension, which is now combined with the newly developed AIRMATIC air

suspension. This is the only system in the market where the spring and

damping forces can be individually controlled at each wheel. This means that it

not only counteracts body roll, but also pitching and squat. Together with

ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the curve inclination function CURVE, E-ACTIVE

BODY CONTROL makes an extraordinary level of comfort possible, and

supports the claim of Mercedes-Benz to build the world's most intelligent SUV

suspension.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL was developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, has a

48 V operating voltage and is available as optional equipment for engine

variants with six and more cylinders. On poor road surfaces the system is even

able to recuperate energy, roughly halving the energy requirement compared

to the preceding system in the S-Class. The hydropneumatics generate

dynamic forces that overlay the air suspension forces and actively support and

dampen the vehicle body, e.g. during linear and lateral acceleration or when

driving on uneven roads.

Free-driving mode is a completely new off-road function: if the GLE has become

bogged down in a sand dune, for example, this can help to free the vehicle

more easily in many such situations. If possible the suspension level is

automatically raised and lowered several times, which changes the ground

pressure of the tyres and therefore improves traction – the GLE rocks itself

free. Individual wheel actuation is another new function for off-road driving.

This allows the level at each wheel to be individually adjusted via the

touchscreen of the media display, thus improving the vehicle's attitude on

rough terrain when e.g. one wheel is stuck in a ditch or a wheel spring is fully

contracted.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL in the GLE also has the curve inclination function

CURVE: Like a motorcycle, the GLE leans into bends and thereby allows

cornering in three stages with practically no centrifugal force. If the GLE is

equipped with a stereo multi-purpose camera, ROAD SURFACE SCAN becomes

possible: the camera continuously scans the road surface, the suspension

responds in advance to any undulations before they are the vehicle drives over

them, and they are substantially compensated.

In addition to E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, a likewise newly developed steel

suspension and a newly developed AIRMATIC suspension with the Adaptive

Damping System Plus (ADS+) are available.