Friends, we should all rejoice. It’s 2018, and we live in a world where an 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) Dodge Challenger Demon just isn’t fast enough for driving on the street. Enter Hennessey Performance, which has a new upgrade package for Demon owners that raises output to a full 1,200 horsepower. It’s appropriately called the HPE1200, and honestly, we don’t know if the screaming whine in this video is coming from the supercharger, or the tarmac begging for mercy.

We do know is this extremely quick muscle car is now even quicker. The video is barely a minute and a half long, but it includes a blast from 64 mph to 148 mph that takes only around eight seconds. To really make that live for you, eight seconds is about the time it takes a standard Volkswagen Golf to reach 60 mph, and it doesn’t have to deal with nearly the same kind of exponential increase in wind resistance that the Demon conquers.

How does Hennessey get such prolific power from the Demon? We aren’t given complete details but it’s not just a simple case of adding more boost. The supercharger is upgraded as well as the headers and exhaust system. To hold up under that kind of the power Hennessey also uses forged internals, and it’s all brought together with a fresh engine tune. Aside from power, Hennessey also makes the Demon NHRA compliant with a proper roll cage, and it even gets a parachute to slow down at the other end of the track. You know you have a seriously quick car when you need a parachute to stop.

Hennessey seems to be on a roll these days with crazy power upgrades for a variety of vehicles. Yes, this is the same company that also created the Demon’s nemesis, the 1000-hp (745-kW) Camaro appropriately called The Exorcist. Does this mean a new Exorcist with even more power to defeat this hyper Demon is coming? It seems at Hennessey the sky is the limit, so we’ll just have to wait and see what comes next.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube