When it comes to luxurious grand touring machines, you can’t do much better than an Aston Martin DB11. One can’t help but feel a bit like James Bond behind the wheel, ready to outsmart the bad guys while en route to an undercover black-tie dinner where the drink of choice will be a vodka martini, shaken not stirred of course. You may not be a superspy, but this particular Aston Martin currently for sale at JamesEdition can give you a bit of extra protection from baddies in the form of a level four armor upfit from Trasco Bremen.

What exactly does that mean? In short, driver and passengers are shielded from small arms and rifle fire thanks to steel and composite armor materials fitted into the doors, as well as ballistics grade glass for all the windows. The upfit does add weight some weight – 150 kilograms (330.6 pounds) according to the sales listing – but in the world of armored vehicles that is considered a lightweight addition.

It’s not as if the Aston can’t deal with the extra mass. This DB11 is fitted with the 5.2-liter V12 that’s good for 600 horsepower, so there should be plenty of punch underfoot to get away from bad guys who might be shooting at you. In fact, the JamesEdition listing specifically says the added armor doesn’t compromise performance or comfort. Though to be honest, if we were consistently driving in an area where being bulletproof was something worth considering, we’re not sure how comfortable we’d be anyway.

No other details are given on the car, save that it’s a 2018 model. We assume it’s a new car that recently received its armor upgrade – the listing does say that Trasco can outfit numerous other models with such protection, but all things being equal we’d take the DB11. As for what it will cost to put this armored Aston in your garage, that’s not something revealed to casual tire kickers. A standard V12-powered DB11 is already upwards of $220,000, so it’s not something you’ll see every day.

