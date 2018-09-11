Note: There's nothing wrong with your speakers. Sound quality is not exactly great.

When YouTube star Doug DeMuro featured the previous-generation Ford GT a couple of years ago (video attached at the end), he fell in love with the retro-flavored supercar. He liked it so much – quirks and all – that he has now made the financial effort to buy one. He’s the happy new owner of a 2005 example in pristine condition with only 31,312 miles (50,391 kilometers) on the clock.

It’s a one-owner car and looks as if it was just driven off the assembly line. That’s because the Ford GT’s seller, Karl Brauer, took great care of his coupe during his 13 years of ownership. He is confident the car is now in good hands and that Doug DeMuro will give it all the TLC such a special Blue Oval model deserves.

The reasons why he has decided to part ways with the vehicle is because he has a shiny new 2019 Ford GT on order and he needed the money and space in the garage for his next set of wheels.

You can rest assured we’ll be seeing more of this 2005 GT, either on Doug DeMuro’s main YouTube channel or his recently launched secondary channel simply called “More DougDemuro.” As a matter of fact, a video will be up later today according to a message posted on Facebook.

If you’re wondering about what sort of cars he has owned over the years, here’s a list published on AutoTrader last year: