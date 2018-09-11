As well as being a Formula 1 world champion and one of the best drivers of his generation, Jenson Button is also a petrolhead with an impressive car history.

Cars like the Bugatti Veyron, Honda NSX, Nissan GT-R, and Enzo Ferrari have all found their way into the 2009 F1 champ's garage in the past, as has the McLaren P1. Now Button's P1 could become your P1 for a mere £1.6 million ($2.1M at current exchange rates), and it has just 551 miles (887 kilometers) on the clock.

The car is finished in Grauschwartz Grey paint with Stealth Pack and MSO grey/black Alcantara interior. Other options include Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors and Arms, Lightweight Forged Wheels, TPMS, Carbon Ceramic Brakes with yellow Calipers, Alcantara Dashboard/Door Inserts/Sunvisors, Cadmium Yellow Contrast Stitching, Meridian Sound System, Vehicle Tracking System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, and the MSO "Track Mode 2" option which was a bespoke bit of additional software that cost £20,000 ($26,100) and gave the P1 the ability to enter into a road-legal version of "Race Mode."

Posting on Instagram about the sale, Button said: "I've decided to put my McLaren P1 up for sale so that someone else can enjoy her. It’s a tough decision but living in America I don’t really get the chance to drive this beauty," he said. "I did give her a final blast up to Silverstone for WEC last month though!"

Button moved to Los Angeles following his retirement from Grand Prix racing. Upon his move to LA, Button took delivery of a McLaren 675LT specced similarly to his P1. Button wasn't the only F1 driver to own a P1 either. Former McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton famously owns a blue model, while 1998 and 1999 F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen also owns one

The McLaren P1 has a combined 903 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8 engine and electric motor hybrid drivetrain. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 2.8 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds quicker to the benchmark than the legendary F1 road car, although the top speed was limited to 217 mph (350 kph), ultimately making it slower than the F1.

Following its unveiling at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, the P1 was produced for just two years. 375 units rolled off the production line in Woking, making it not only one of the company's most exclusive cars, but also making it rarer than the comparable Porsche 918 Spyder (918 built) and LaFerrari (a total of 710 built – 499 coupes, plus a 500th for a charity auction, and 210 Aperta open-top versions).

If you want to get your hands on Button's P1, check out the listing at Steve Hurn Cars here.