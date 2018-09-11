The Ram 3500 starts at $43,900.
Ram Launches New 2019 Harvest Edition Chassis Cab Trucks
- Ram truck brand supports American farmers with Class 3, 4 and 5 medium-duty Chassis Cab trucks designed specifically for the agriculture industry
- 2018 Ram Chassis Cab Harvest Edition available in Case IH Red, New Holland Blue, Bright White and Brilliant Black
- Ram Harvest Edition combines work capability, technology and premium appearance
Ram is celebrating its agricultural bonds with a new edition designed specifically for America’s farm families.
The 2018 Ram Chassis Cab Harvest Edition is an agricultural market-specific truck and is visually distinguished by two limited availability colors: Case IH Red and New Holland Blue (Brilliant Black and Bright White also available).
“Addressing a direct request from farmers, Ram is the only manufacturer to offer Chassis Cab commercial trucks in colors that match two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand – FCA North America. “The Ram Harvest Edition Chassis Cab delivers high capability and gives farming families a way to show their agricultural brand loyalty.”
In August 2017, Ram launched 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup versions of the Harvest Edition.
Case IH and New Holland farm tractors and other agricultural equipment are manufactured by subsidiaries of CNH Industrial. CNH Industrial N.V. shares a common ancestry with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
The Harvest Edition will be available across the Ram 3500 (SRW and DRW), 4500 and 5500 (DRW, 60-inch and 80-inch cab to axle lengths) Chassis Cab lineup, in all four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations. Optional powertrains include 4x4 versions of the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel.
Harvest Edition Chassis Cab trucks are loaded with functional features that are designed to work. Among them, large front tow hooks, a transfer-case skid plate, side steps, fog lamps and a rear back-up camera.
The Harvest Edition comes standard with technology farmers are looking for, including an 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen radio with navigation, 4G Wifi capability, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, which gives buyers seamless connectivity, fingertip access to smartphone map mirroring, and Sirius Weather with up-to-the minute weather maps and forecasts customizable to any location in the nation. A large 7-inch reconfigurable cluster allows operators to monitor selected systems such as filter life, engine hours and operating temperatures. The interior also includes an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-wheel audio controls and power-sliding rear window (Crew Cab).
The Harvest Edition features a premium exterior appearance packed with chrome highlights, including the grille, side-steps, door handles and mirrors. Polished aluminum wheels enhance all four corners (18-inch on 3500 models, 19.5-inch on 4500 and 5500 models).
The Harvest package also includes body-color (or Bright Silver) wheel flares and upper fascia (3500). In addition to Case Red and New Holland Blue, Harvest Edition Ram trucks are also available in Bright White or Brilliant Black.
Ram Harvest Edition Chassis Cab pricing:
- Ram 3500 MSRP starts at $43,990
- Ram 4500 MSRP starts at $48,140
- Ram 5500 MSRP starts at $49,240
*MSRP does not include $1,695 destination charge.
Ram Harvest Edition trucks were unveiled today at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska and go on sale in the third quarter of 2018.