Trucks today border on luxury vehicles, with prices far exceeding $50,000 for some models and trims. But there is a subset of consumers who need and want a hardcore work truck to get things done, and for those, there’s the 2019 Ram Chassis Cab Harvest Edition. The Harvest Edition pickup is available across the 3500, 4500, and 5500 chassis cab lineup and is available in Case IH Red and New Holland Blue – Brilliant Black and Bright White also available.

“Addressing a direct request from farmers, Ram is the only manufacturer to offer Chassis Cab commercial trucks in colors that match two of the most popular lines of farm equipment in the nation,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Ram Brand, FCA North America. “The Ram Harvest Edition Chassis Cab delivers high capability and gives farming families a way to show their agricultural brand loyalty.”

The 3500 is available with single or dually rear wheels while the 4500 and 5500 are available with only dually rear wheels. The 4500 and 5550 are available in either 60-inch or 80-inch cab-to-axle lengths. Four-door Crew Cab and two-door Regular Cab configurations are available. Optional powertrains include the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 or Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel in the 4x4 version.

The Harvest Edition Chassis Cab comes with plenty of power and features plenty of amenities and technology. It comes with large front tow hooks, a transfer-case skid plate, side steps, fog lights, and a backup camera. Inside, there’s an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio with navigation, which comes with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and 4G Wi-Fi. Drivers see vital information on a seven-inch reconfigurable cluster that displays filter life, engine hours, and operating temperatures. Exterior features include chrome headlights, door handles, and mirrors.

The Ram Harvest Edition Chassis Cab starts at $43,990 for the Ram 3500, $48,140 for the Ram 4500, and $49,240 for the Ram 5500. All prices exclude the $1,695 destination charge. The 2019 Ram Chassis Cab Harvest Edition launches in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Ram