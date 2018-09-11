The Toyota Prius is likely the first car you think of when someone mentions a hybrid. It’s been around for over 20 years and has become the poster child for fuel efficiency vehicles everywhere. But there is another kind of hybrid that’s emerged in the last few years, spurred on by the pursuit of power and the need for fuel efficiency – performance hybrids that produce big power numbers while sipping fuel. Take the Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe.

From the outside, you’d think this was your typical entry-level AMG – larger brakes, visual upgrades that add a sportier appearance, and other enhancements. But there’s an even better upgrade under the hood – a mild hybrid powertrain. The E53 sports a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 429 horsepower and 84 pound-feet of torque. But the mild hybrid setup with an EQ Boost component adds 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. That allows the car to reach 60 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds.

The video, another one from the AutoTopNL YouTube channel, shows the hybrid E53 hitting its top speed – 158 mph (255 kilometers per hour) – and just how quick it is. You can even hear the throaty exhaust popping and snapping with the windows up, which feels very un-hybrid-like. The driver takes the Mercedes on the Autobahn where you can see and hear the car speed up and slow down with the exhaust crackling. Traffic gets in the way, keeping the Mercedes from reaching its top speed often. However, when the road clears, the coupe has no trouble hitting its top speed.

Hybrids don’t have to be about fuel efficiency, but it does help. There are multiple benefits to adding electrification. Low-speed driving can be completed with just the electric motor in some cars. And in others, the electric powertrain can add even more horsepower and torque to an already sporty vehicle – like the E53.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube