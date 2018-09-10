It’s been a long time coming, but it’s almost here. The revamped Mercedes GLE has appeared in front of the spy camera for countless time and was also teased at the beginning of July. While the initial teaser focused on the SUV’s completely new interior cabin, this new and extremely short clip steps outside of the vehicle to show off the restyled front fascia design with swanky full-LED headlights.

You know how automakers have the tendency to overuse the term “all-new,” but the 2019 GLE will, in fact, be completely different than its predecessor. Mercedes has said only two or three bolts will be shared with the outgoing model and the new one is set to grow in size by being 3.1 inches (80 millimeters) longer.

Even though only a few owners take luxury SUVs like the GLE off-road, Mercedes focused during the development phase on improving the vehicle’s capabilities on difficult terrain in a bid to better rival the Range Rover. As such, the Active Body Control has been updated and there will be an Off-Road Plus setting boosting the ride height by nearly 2 inches (50 millimeters). At an additional cost, customers will be able to opt for a two-speed transfer case for even more off-road prowess.

As you’d come to expect from a model in this segment, the 2019 GLE will be offered with optional air suspension for utmost comfort. Serving the same purpose, the front-mounted camera in charge of scanning what’s going in front of the vehicle will send info to the suspension and this will make the necessary changes on its own so that the driver and passengers will get to enjoy a silky-smooth ride.

Based on the MHA platform, Mercedes’ X5 rival will eschew the GLE 43 model to make room for a more powerful mild hybrid GLE 53 spied with quad round exhaust tips akin to the other “53” models. A new GLE 63 is expected to serve as the crown jewel once it will arrive later in the life cycle, while a GLE 450 with a turbocharged inline-six and an electric motor is going to be available from day one.

Expect the wraps to come off in the coming days, ahead of a public debut scheduled to occur at the Paris Motor Show next month.