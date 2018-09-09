We’ve reported a Ferrari collection in L.A. earlier wherein its owner David Lee has an F12tdf that matches his 250 Lusso Competizione. That was a cool acquisition, along with the businessman’s 11 other Prancing Horses.

However, we’ve found another garage in California that easily surpasses the former’s cool factor and presumably its total price tag, and it’s owned by none other than Manny Khoshbin of the real estate firm, the Khoshbin Company.

Unlike Lee’s Ferrari-filled barn, Khoshbin’s minimalist garage is full of one-off hypercars from different carmakers such as Koenigsegg, Bugatti, Pagani, and McLaren. We tried to get the total horsepower that Khoshbin’s garage makes, but honestly, we lost count. When your company owns 2,200,000 square feet of real estate portfolio in six USA states, this kind of car collection is natural, if not necessary.

Among the newest in Khoshbin’s collection is the Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix, which is a bespoke version of the hypercar with 24-karat gold linings in contrast to its black exposed carbon fiber body. Now, if that car looks familiar, it’s almost the same as the Agera RS Gryphon that got into an accident last year (and crashed again last May). Khoshbin mentioned before that Koenigsegg is working to replace his car entirely after the second crash, and it looks like it’s the aptly-named Agera RS Phoenix. Kudos to Swedish marque for keeping its promise.

While all the car’s in Khoshbin’s garage are noteworthy, there is one that stands out among the rest because of its extravagance – the Hermès Pagani Huayra, which is the only example of this car that’s designed and pimped up by the luxury leather brand. The details of the car are astonishing, including the Hermès-printed exterior parts of the car.

Khoshbin seems to adore his Hermès-fied hypercar so much, he’s currently working on another secret project with the brand and this time, it’s with a Bugatti Chiron. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that car on video, too.

Source: Shmee150 via Youtube