After leaked images of the Telluride surfaced online earlier this week, Kia decided that it’s time to make the SUV’s public debut officially official. And it’s not just any usual car launch; the eight-seater is the star of Brandon Maxwell’s runway at New York Fashion Week. If you think a fashion show isn’t a place for a badass car launch, then you’re wrong. With a vehicle this size, an equally huge debut is needed, and we think Kia is on the right track.

The Telluride, in its bespoke guise, drew inspiration from the theme of Maxwell’s Spring Summer 2019 collection, which is the designer’s hometown in Texas. With that, the Telluride is customized like it’s made for the Wild West.

Natural wood trims, saddle-inspired double-stitched leather – those were just among the many things that exude a Texas feel inside Kia’s biggest model. The leather details found on the dashboard, door panels, and grab handles are reflected on the rear-view mirrors and door handles, which continues up to the cargo area.

While rustic appeal populates the cabin, the exterior of this one-off Telluride is as functional as it is aesthetically ranch-ready. Aside from the custom bumpers and skid plates, it also has a hidden winch, a snorkel for deep-river fording, and a set of Burly 265/50R-20 off-road tires. A customized aluminum and wood roof rack with leather strap aptly serves as its finishing touch.

3 photos

Underneath its Wild West getup, the Telluride comes in a deep green color that somehow reflects the concept that debuted two years ago. What changed though, as also confirmed by the leaked photos and spy shots, is its front clip, which features a more massive grille and a vertically-oriented headlamp configuration. The taillights are also different, as it is thicker and shorter in the almost-production version.

The 2020 Telluride will be assembled in the marque’s Georgia plant and scheduled to arrive in dealerships by the earlier pars of 2019. Kia didn’t include details about the SUV’s engine during the Fashion Week, but the company mentioned that the production model will indeed have a V6 inside the bonnet.

Source: Kia