We’re officially calling it the week of the “X” as after learning about the X7’s scheduled debut and seeing the X2 M35i and the X5 xDrive45e, BMW has more news to share about its X portfolio. The Bavarians are previewing not one, but two hot X crossovers by providing a first look at the X3 M and X4 M set to join the lineup in the foreseeable future. Camouflaged near-production prototypes such as these two will be test driven this DTM racing weekend at the Nürburgring.

With this being only a preview of the dynamic duo, it comes as no surprise BMW is not ready to spill the beans about what will be the first-ever X3 M and X4 M. We do get to know the performance SUVs will be blessed with a newly developed turbocharged inline-six engine hooked up to a bespoke setup of the xDrive system tailored to the two high-riding models and adapted from the mighty M5.

The engine BMW is referring to is most likely the S58, which is essentially an M-ified high-performance B58 with a 3.0-liter displacement and at least 450 horsepower on tap, although we’ve been hearing rumors of up to 475 hp unlocked by the Competition Package. This new powertrain is important not just because we’ll find it underneath the hoods of the X3 M and X4 M, but also because logic tells us the next-generation M3 and M4 will also rely on this unit.

Engine aside, the speedy Sports Activity Vehicle (X3 M) and its Sports Activity Coupe (X4 M) counterpart will share an active M rear axle differential and a plethora of other M goodies. Big air intakes up front, quad exhaust tips at the back, and aero upgrades are also on the menu to help the two models “set benchmarks in terms of dynamics in their respective vehicle segment,” according to BMW M president, Frank van Meel.

The fact that BMW is previewing both models at the same time likely means we won’t have to wait more to see the X4 M following the world premiere of the “regular” X3 M. The company isn’t saying when the camouflage will come off, but it’s probably going to happen before the year’s end.

