Honestly, we don’t even know where to begin with this bonkers JDM build we found on Craigslist. Imagine this: a Honda Civic turned Nissan Skyline, fitted with R34 taillight and headlights from the Sylvia. Sounds crazy, right? That’s what you are looking at right now, and it’s even crazier than a mashup performance between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly – if ever that happens.

In case you’re wondering, the base of this car was a 2000 Honda Civic SI. Its tuner turned it into a Skyline, which we’re not sure if it’s R33 or R34, but its taillights are definitely R34. The headlights, however, were taken from a Sylvia S15, which surprisingly fits the getup. It’s a mishmash of JDM greats, but you’ll love (or hate) it even more with its plethora of upgrades.

The VTEC engine under the hood is heavily-tuned and fitted with AEM and GReddy updates. In fact, the list is so long, I wouldn’t dare write them in paragraph form (but check out the Press Release section of this article for the complete list). What’s notable about the upgrades is the presence of a 100-shot direct port nitro system from Nitrous Express. It has an intercooler kit, too, so you’re covered. Take note, though, output figures aren’t listed on the ad.

The exterior is obviously showered with a lot of kits as well. The Sylvia headlights are HID and the body has customer “ghost flames.” You don’t see it? Look closely. Inside, the pimping continues with Sparco racing seats and steering wheel, full fiberglass moldings, and yes, the ghost flames on the dashboard and door panels.

This very blue car is up for sale on the listings website for $8,500 with 65,000 miles on its odometer. It’s an ultimate JDM tuner car, one that would make purists stay awake at night. But if you like what you’re seeing, feel free to drop the seller a message. Don’t try to low ball, though, as the ad mentioned that the price listed has already been reduced.

