This isn’t exactly what JDM purists would want to see.

Honestly, we don’t even know where to begin with this bonkers JDM build we found on Craigslist. Imagine this: a Honda Civic turned Nissan Skyline, fitted with R34 taillight and headlights from the Sylvia. Sounds crazy, right? That’s what you are looking at right now, and it’s even crazier than a mashup performance between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly – if ever that happens.

In case you’re wondering, the base of this car was a 2000 Honda Civic SI. Its tuner turned it into a Skyline, which we’re not sure if it’s R33 or R34, but its taillights are definitely R34. The headlights, however, were taken from a Sylvia S15, which surprisingly fits the getup. It’s a mishmash of JDM greats, but you’ll love (or hate) it even more with its plethora of upgrades.

The VTEC engine under the hood is heavily-tuned and fitted with AEM and GReddy updates. In fact, the list is so long, I wouldn’t dare write them in paragraph form (but check out the Press Release section of this article for the complete list). What’s notable about the upgrades is the presence of a 100-shot direct port nitro system from Nitrous Express. It has an intercooler kit, too, so you’re covered. Take note, though, output figures aren’t listed on the ad.

The exterior is obviously showered with a lot of kits as well. The Sylvia headlights are HID and the body has customer “ghost flames.” You don’t see it? Look closely. Inside, the pimping continues with Sparco racing seats and steering wheel, full fiberglass moldings, and yes, the ghost flames on the dashboard and door panels.

This very blue car is up for sale on the listings website for $8,500 with 65,000 miles on its odometer. It’s an ultimate JDM tuner car, one that would make purists stay awake at night. But if you like what you’re seeing, feel free to drop the seller a message. Don’t try to low ball, though, as the ad mentioned that the price listed has already been reduced.

Source: Phoenix Craigslist

Engine

Hondata with custom tune

AEM cam gears

AEM cold air intake

AEM fuel filter

AEM fuel pressure regulator

AEM fuel rail

AEM tru-power pulleys

ARP head studs

Edelbrock throttle body

Bored block .020-over and ported and polished had

Clutchmaster stage 3 clutch

Competition Clutch 8-pound flywheel

Custom 3-inch exhaust

Eagle block guard

Eagle rods

FAL blue radiator fan

Ferrea valve train setup

Five-angle valve job

Fluidyne radiator

GReddy oil catch can

GReddy steel-braided radiator hoses

Garrett Turbo

GReddy Type 24 front-mount intercooler

GReddy 720cc injectors

GReddy timing belt for B16

GReddy Super Sequential Blow-off valve

 

Hose Techniques engine dress-up kit

Walboro fuel pump

JE pistons

MSD ignition

Nitrous Express 100-shot direct port setup

Nitrous Express intercooler kit

Nology plug wires

Skunk2 oil cap

Skunk2 plug wire covers

Skunk2 short shifter

 

STR underhood dress up kit

Unorthodox crank pulley

 

Brakes

Front/Rear HP Racing Stage-2 big brake kit

 

Suspension

Skunk2 coil-overs

Tanabe front and rear strut brace

Tokico blue shocks and struts

 

Wheels And Tires

Custom-made HRE 446R 19x8

Toyo Proxies P4 tires

 

Exterior

Catz HID kit high and low beam

Custom ghost flames in violet pearl

Ground Designs Black Widow 2 body kit

Nissan Silvia S-15 headlights

Nissan Skyline R-34 taillights

Shaved door handles, moldings, antenna

Sparco motorcycle gas cap

 

Interior

AC Mats black carpet

APEX'i rev/speed meter

APEX'i V-Tech controller

Custom back seat and trunk

Fiberglass headliner

Full fiberglass interior

Silver flames on interior door panels

GReddy E-01

GReddy electronic warning gauge

GReddy turbo timer

Nitrous Express bottles (2)

Sparco 4-point harnesses

Sparco Flash 5 steering wheel

Sparco racing seats

fiberglass door panels

ICE

JL Audio Marine Door Speakers

JL Audio 5 channel HD amplifier

Kicker L7 10" Subwoofer w/custom box