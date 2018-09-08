This isn’t exactly what JDM purists would want to see.
Honestly, we don’t even know where to begin with this bonkers JDM build we found on Craigslist. Imagine this: a Honda Civic turned Nissan Skyline, fitted with R34 taillight and headlights from the Sylvia. Sounds crazy, right? That’s what you are looking at right now, and it’s even crazier than a mashup performance between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly – if ever that happens.
In case you’re wondering, the base of this car was a 2000 Honda Civic SI. Its tuner turned it into a Skyline, which we’re not sure if it’s R33 or R34, but its taillights are definitely R34. The headlights, however, were taken from a Sylvia S15, which surprisingly fits the getup. It’s a mishmash of JDM greats, but you’ll love (or hate) it even more with its plethora of upgrades.
The VTEC engine under the hood is heavily-tuned and fitted with AEM and GReddy updates. In fact, the list is so long, I wouldn’t dare write them in paragraph form (but check out the Press Release section of this article for the complete list). What’s notable about the upgrades is the presence of a 100-shot direct port nitro system from Nitrous Express. It has an intercooler kit, too, so you’re covered. Take note, though, output figures aren’t listed on the ad.
The exterior is obviously showered with a lot of kits as well. The Sylvia headlights are HID and the body has customer “ghost flames.” You don’t see it? Look closely. Inside, the pimping continues with Sparco racing seats and steering wheel, full fiberglass moldings, and yes, the ghost flames on the dashboard and door panels.
This very blue car is up for sale on the listings website for $8,500 with 65,000 miles on its odometer. It’s an ultimate JDM tuner car, one that would make purists stay awake at night. But if you like what you’re seeing, feel free to drop the seller a message. Don’t try to low ball, though, as the ad mentioned that the price listed has already been reduced.
Engine
Hondata with custom tune
AEM cam gears
AEM cold air intake
AEM fuel filter
AEM fuel pressure regulator
AEM fuel rail
AEM tru-power pulleys
ARP head studs
Edelbrock throttle body
Bored block .020-over and ported and polished had
Clutchmaster stage 3 clutch
Competition Clutch 8-pound flywheel
Custom 3-inch exhaust
Eagle block guard
Eagle rods
FAL blue radiator fan
Ferrea valve train setup
Five-angle valve job
Fluidyne radiator
GReddy oil catch can
GReddy steel-braided radiator hoses
Garrett Turbo
GReddy Type 24 front-mount intercooler
GReddy 720cc injectors
GReddy timing belt for B16
GReddy Super Sequential Blow-off valve
Hose Techniques engine dress-up kit
Walboro fuel pump
JE pistons
MSD ignition
Nitrous Express 100-shot direct port setup
Nitrous Express intercooler kit
Nology plug wires
Skunk2 oil cap
Skunk2 plug wire covers
Skunk2 short shifter
STR underhood dress up kit
Unorthodox crank pulley
Brakes
Front/Rear HP Racing Stage-2 big brake kit
Suspension
Skunk2 coil-overs
Tanabe front and rear strut brace
Tokico blue shocks and struts
Wheels And Tires
Custom-made HRE 446R 19x8
Toyo Proxies P4 tires
Exterior
Catz HID kit high and low beam
Custom ghost flames in violet pearl
Ground Designs Black Widow 2 body kit
Nissan Silvia S-15 headlights
Nissan Skyline R-34 taillights
Shaved door handles, moldings, antenna
Sparco motorcycle gas cap
Interior
AC Mats black carpet
APEX'i rev/speed meter
APEX'i V-Tech controller
Custom back seat and trunk
Fiberglass headliner
Full fiberglass interior
Silver flames on interior door panels
GReddy E-01
GReddy electronic warning gauge
GReddy turbo timer
Nitrous Express bottles (2)
Sparco 4-point harnesses
Sparco Flash 5 steering wheel
Sparco racing seats
fiberglass door panels
ICE
JL Audio Marine Door Speakers
JL Audio 5 channel HD amplifier
Kicker L7 10" Subwoofer w/custom box