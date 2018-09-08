When the returning supercar-maker ATS debuted its latest model last year, it made waves as only 12 examples of which were announced to roll off the production line, making the ATS GT one of the rarest supercars of today. We figured, if you’re the owner of one, it’s pretty automatic that it’s more precious than life itself, right?

However, what would you feel if your super-rare ATS GT’s front bumper got scraped? That’s what happened in this video, happening at around 0:50. We sure do hope that it’s the owner behind the wheel, as all hell may break loose if he weren’t.

To give you a brief history of this supercar, the ATS GT is made by the Italian carmaker Automobili Turismo e Sport. If the similarity with Ferrari cars seems uncanny, it’s because the company has its foundation built with the mission to rival the Prancing Horse, much like the ATS 2500 GT that was launched in 1963.

That’s right – the predecessor of the ATS GT dates back decades ago and its designers that time were former Ferrari engineers, too. ATS may seem like a rookie in the supercar segment, but its roots are planted deep into the beautiful country of Italy. Today, ATS’ design chiefs are Emanuele Bomboi and Daniele Maritan. Bomboi worked for Fiat and Bertone.

The ATS GT is powered by a mid-mounted 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 that’s capable of producing 650 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, with an option to dial it up to 700-horsepower and 553 pound-feet torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission that sends all the power to the rear wheels. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 205 miles per hour (329 kilometers per hour). It weighs only 2,866 pounds (1,300 kilograms).

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via Youtube