There’s a certain degree of joy in seeing old cars with a modern twist inside, just like the classic 911s fitted with colored-display head units from three years back. It’s like seeing your gramps in a pair of Yeezys. Kind of polarizing, unless he could pull it off, but that’s a different story.

Jaguar Land Rover lets you do just that in their cars, but it’s more than just a makeover akin to your fashionable grandpa. The British marque now allows its customers retro-fit modern infotainment systems into classic Jaguars and Land Rovers. And it’s not just a colored-display head unit; the new infotainment systems are classic-looking, in high resolution, and have a variety of modern functions that are more appropriate to the “needs” of today.

Available for purchase at the company’s classic parts website, the new single-DIN, 3.5-inch touchscreen infotainment systems are compatible with most classic Jaguars and Land Rovers with negative earth electronics. Okay, if you’re not familiar with negative earth, it basically means that the negative terminal of the battery is connected to the vehicle’s chassis.

Going back to the infotainment system, it has smartphone pairing feature, which you could accomplish via Bluetooth. It can support up to four devices and 1,250 phonebook contacts could be transferred. To supplement that, an internal microphone will also be installed to allow hands-free calls. It also has navigation feature, with 2D and 3D maps, turn arrow instructions, and traffic alerts.

The new infotainment systems come in four versions, with a choice of black or chrome faceplate for Jaguar vehicles, while Land Rover owners may choose between black or silver brushed aluminum finishes. The system is available in these languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Russian.

If you’re interested in pimping up your classic Jaguar and Land Rover rides, the Classic Infotainment System can be had for £1,200 (around $1,550). You may opt to let Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works to integrate the upgrade into your car or through authorized Jaguar and Land Rover dealerships.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover