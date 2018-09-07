In the spirit of honesty, this video isn’t the most dramatic thing we’ve ever seen. It is rather funny, however, and perhaps a little bit amazing to boot. We’ve all left things on our car before, be it sunglasses, food, and yes, phones. If we’re lucky we remember before punching the gas, otherwise the aforementioned items invariably become sacrifices to the almighty Tarmac – ruler of roads and merciless when it comes to fragile, expensive items left on cars.

This driver must’ve offered up a previous sacrifice. Either that, or there’s a four-leaf clover stuck to a rabbit’s foot in his pocket because the highway looks very busy, and yes, that’s a cell phone resting on the bumper of that Toyota Sequoia he's driving. This took place in Toronto way back in April, but the dashcam footage from an equally lucky motorist is fresh and new at ViralHog. The video description dishes up even more lucky happenings, as the driver who recorded the stop apparently doesn’t take that route very often. Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

We have no idea how long the phone was back there, but it looks like the Sequoia’s textured strip on top of the bumper held it in place. Given the gridlocked traffic there likely wasn’t much room for speed, but still, the driver must’ve been taking things quite easy up to that point. It wouldn’t take much acceleration for the phone to slip off the edge, and the roads around Toronto must be pretty smooth as well. Cratered Midwest roads would’ve seen that electronic box flying high enough to land on the roof within 50 feet of leaving work.

In the end, the Toyota finds the shoulder and the driver avoids what could’ve been a costly mistake. The best part for us, however, is hearing the telltale beeping of the driver in the camera car saving the video. Yup, that little clip is totally a keeper.

Source: ViralHog via YouTube