We thoroughly enjoy drag racing here at Motor1.com. You know who else enjoys drag racing? Kids. That’s especially true when a Lamborghini Huracan rolls up to the lights, and while this video portrays side-by-side racing action between the Lambo and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the real star of this clip is the unseen youngster who positively loses his mind when he sees the supercar.

“It’s a Lamborghini, It’s a Lamborghini!” we can hear being yelled frantically in the background, echoing in the shrieking tone only a truly excited youngster hyped up on soda and hot dogs can possibly muster. Honestly, it’s absolutely endearing to hear this kid going nuclear over the Huracan, and it’s definitive proof that modern Audi-era Lamborghinis still have that special bonkers persona to be pin-up cars for aspiring motorheads.

Let’s not get too distracted, however, from the action itself. The Challenger Hellcat is very much in its element at a quarter-mile drag strip, whereas the Huracan isn’t really known for drag racing. That’s not to say it isn’t capable of laying down some impressive numbers – we’re talking about a car with upwards of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) or more that can run 11-second quarter-mile times, so it’s not like we’re dealing with a fish out of water here.

And yet, things don’t quite go so well for the Lamborghini. Spoiler alert – the Huracan loses badly. Perhaps the excited fan screaming like crazy distracted the driver, or perhaps there was something wrong with the car. Things looked good at the launch, but then the Challenger whipped by like nothing while the Lambo rolled onward to an off-the-mark elapsed time of just 13.1 seconds. Ouch.

But that’s not really the point of this video. Watch it again and let the unbridled enthusiasm of this younger’s voice remind you of the first time you saw a really cool car, and just how excited you were. In the end, it’s all about our illogical love for cars. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses.

Well, maybe it matters a little bit.

Source: Wheels via YouTube