Mazda just unveiled the refreshed CX-3 in March 2018 (pictured above), and the Japanese automaker is now offering a few details about what to expect from next-gen model of the SUV ahead of its arrival as soon as 2020.

The next CX-3 reportedly moves to the new SkyActiv II platform that would let the SUV grow in size, according to GoAuto. Look for it to be larger than the current overall length of 168.3 inches to have a footprint closer in size to the 171.2-inch-long Toyota C-HR. The interior would reportedly be more comfy, too, with improvements like resculpted seats and a new dashboard design.

The switch in underpinnings also means the new Mazda would pack a torsion beam rear suspension rather than the current multi-link setup. "The torsion beam axle is much better than multi-link suspension in terms of road noise, so we selected that in reducing road noise for customers. Because we got a lot of complaints from the media," Mazda director of research and development Kiyoshi Fujiwara told GoAuto.

The CX-3 would get Mazda's upcoming SkyActiv-X family of engines. These powerplants are the first application of compression ignition in a gasoline engine. This technology compresses the fuel-air mixture until it combusts like a diesel. The result is a 20 to 30 percent improvement in fuel economy over a conventional gas-fueled mill, and torque would increase 10 to 30 percent. An upcoming 2.0-liter version reportedly produces about 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 169 pound-feet (230 Newton-meters) of torque

This new engine will arrive first on the new Mazda3 that will debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The five-door hatchback will reportedly take styling cues from the attractive Kai concept. Sales will start in 2019.

Source: GoAuto