Today brings us a new spy video captured of the forthcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It’s still well-covered in camouflage, and the taillights appear to be pre-production placeholders as well. And then there are those strange rectangular coverings over the door handles that have led to all kinds of interesting rumors about what could be underneath. One thing we can safely say at this point is that the car still appears to be deep in the testing phase.

This video perspective does a good job of showing the overall size of this big sedan, and it does appear to grow slightly compared to the current model. In profile that wheelbase seems quite lengthy, but we don’t think this a special long-wheelbase model. Nor do we think there are radical styling changes beneath all that swirl wrap and bulky coverings. The S-Class should take an evolutionary approach to its design, with a new face incorporating the company’s snazzy Digital Light technology for its headlamps. The hood might receive some interesting sculpting as well.

The big mystery about this new S-Class is what the heck could be hiding under those bulky door handle covers. We’ve heard everything from some fancy fingerprint recognition system to completely flush handles, and we’ve also heard the covers are just red herrings to throw people off. We doubt such an effort would be made for no reason, however, so for now we’ll just have to be patient while our imaginations run wild.

We do know there’s a new chassis underneath the big body. We also know the S-Class will get an infusion of aluminum and carbon fiber to create a larger-yet-lighter sedan. The interior will also get a makeover with considerable use of digital displays and touchscreen controls to lead the luxury flagship into 2020 and beyond.

It will likely be a while before the car is fully revealed, possibly a year or even longer.

Source: WalkoART Via YouTube