The Mini Clubman has a refresh on the way, and this fresh batch of spy shots provides a look at the revised John Cooper Works variant. The debut of the speedy wagon shouldn't be too far away.

Compared to the previously spied refreshed S variant (above right) of the Clubman, this one (above left) has a different, more aggressive front fascia. There are additional inlets in the front corners and a more complicated design for the center section. The mesh in the grille also has a more open design than on the S.

The camouflage makes the tweaks at the rear end very difficult to spot. Compared to the refreshed S, the JCW's bumper lacks the vents behind the wheels. This model has larger exhaust outlets, too.

Powertrain info remains a mystery. We can be fairly certain that it would retain the existing turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The mill currently produces 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts). However, the latest BMW X2 M35i shows that there's room to push the mill 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts). Don't expect the Clubman JCW to be quite so potent, but there's definitely an ability to increase the output.

There are no images of the updated Clubman's cabin, but spy shots of the upcoming electric Mini (above) suggest the possibility of some big changes. The EV variant features a new digital display behind the steering wheel, rather than the current analog instruments that are there. We don't know yet whether these tweaks apply to the whole range or only the electric version.

Take a look at the upcoming updates in the gallery below. A few of the shots even catch the wagon testing with the upcoming Toyota Supra.

Source: CarPix