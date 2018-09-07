If you ever see this car in the rearview mirror, you’d better pull over right away and do what they say. Meet the ultimate Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat police car, built by Armorax, a company “manufacturing the finest, most technologically advanced armored passenger vehicles in the world.”

That’s a pretty bold statement indeed, but that Charger only comes to prove it. It features all the cool patrol car gear, including additional lights, ballistic armored glass, bulletproof paneling, a push bar, run-flat tires, carbon fiber decals, and more. All the equipment should make the vehicle ready “to hit the mean streets of your imagination.”

However, protection is the key word here. The specialists have replaced the standard windows with new armored panels made of glass, acrylic and polycarbonate laminates. Protection has been also added for the battery, radiator, fuel tank, and ECU, while the suspension has been revised. The passenger compartment is armored and lined in “light synthetic fiber laminates and air hardened, heat treated ballistic alloys.”

Armorax says the police car offers B7 level of protection, which is the highest available through the EN 1063 security glazing standard created by the European Committee for Standardization. It basically means it can resist three 7.62×51-mm shots with a rifle. This also means all the lower standards, from B1 to B6, are covered as well.

There’s one more very special thing about this car. It is actually a Charger SRT Hellcat with an AWD system, which should help you “keep you on your way in inclement weather.” Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine with more than 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts).

Unfortunately, you can’t buy this beast, dubbed as “one of the most powerfully equipped armored vehicles in the world.” It’s designed for police departments and governments, but that can be yet another reason to check out the nearby police academy.

