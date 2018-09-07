The plug-in hybrid SUV can cover up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) without sipping gasoline.
It was early June when BMW introduced the next-generation X5 and already the company is ready to electrify its midsize SUV. Developed as a direct replacement for the old xDrive40e, the new plug-in hybrid version goes by the name of xDrive45e to reflect the improvements it offers over its predecessor. It boasts a new hybrid powertrain developed from the ground up to please both worlds by offering superior power and better efficiency at the same time.
At the heart of the electrified X5 is an inline-six 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine developing 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) working together with an electric setup with an output of 110 hp (82 kW). With the power of the two combined, the new xDrive45e offers a generous total output of 389 hp (290 kW) and a massive 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. For the sake of comparison, the old one had to make do with a total of 308 hp (230 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).
The good news continue as aside from packing significantly more punch, the new plug-in hybrid X5 also has a much more generous electric range, with BMW saying it can do up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) thanks to a better lithium-ion battery pack. According to the company, the value is based on the newly introduced WLTP test cycle but translated back into the NEDC-equivalent value. As a refresher, the defunct X5 xDrive40e was NEDC-rated at just 19 miles (31 kilometers).
Although developed with efficiency in mind, the electrified X5 is no slouch – 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 5.6 seconds, which is more than one second less than the model it replaces. Not only that, but top speed in pure electric mode has gone up from 75 mph (120 kph) to 87 mph (140 kph). If you’re only after efficiency and a diesel is not your cup of tea (or not available in your country), this can be a viable solution as BMW says it will sip just 2.1 liters / 100 km, with equivalent CO2 emissions of 49 g/km.
Even the base version comes with two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers, while the more expensive ones get four-wheel steering. The only downside of this version is the cargo volume, which is reduced by 150 liters compared to the conventionally powered model. With all the seats in place, you have 500 liters at your disposal, and 1,716 liters once the rear backrests are folded.
Although revealed today, the new BMW X5 xDrive45e won’t be going on sale until sometime next year. It’s important to mention all specs refer to the European model, with details about the U.S.-spec version to be announced closer to the market launch set for 2020 as a 2021MY.
Electrifying power for supreme driving pleasure: the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance.
New edition of the Sports Activity Vehicle with plug-in hybrid drive combines in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine with the very latest BMW eDrive technology – system output increased to 290 kW/394 hp, electrically powered range now up to 80 kilometres* – characteristic sporty flair, unlimited off-road performance and outstanding efficiency with CO2 emissions of less than 50 g/km* – market launch in the course of 2019.
Munich. Efficiency meets supremacy: the drive portfolio of the new BMW X5 is to be extended in the course of 2019 with the addition of a plug-in hybrid system. The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance combines a model-specific in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology with the very latest BMW eDrive technology. Consistent progress in the area of plug-hybrid drive has produced a system output now increased to 290 kW/394 hp, a tangible enhancement in terms of electrically powered range and a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 levels as compared to the predecessor model.
More impressively than ever, the second generation of the plug-in hybrid model combines the purely electrically powered driving pleasure of a BMW iPerformance automobile with the versatility that is typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). In doing so, the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance offers optimised qualities in terms of both driving dynamics and efficiency. It does the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds – more than one second less than the predecessor model. The top speed when driving on electric power alone is increased from 120 to 140 km/h. Its electrically powered range is now approximately 80 kilometres*, almost three times that of its predecessor. The combined fuel consumption of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance drops to 2.1 litres per 100 kilometres*, while the relevant CO2 emissions figure is now 49 grams per kilometre*.
These improved levels are the result of a completely newly developed drive technology. It comprises a 3.0-litre and 210 kW/286 hp in-line 6-cylinder engine from the current BMW EfficientDynamics drive family and the latest generation of BMW eDrive technology. An electrical system output of 82 kW/112 hp, a lithium-ion battery with extended storage capacity and further developed power electronics for intelligent energy management give the plug-in hybrid system of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance unique performance characteristics as well as an impressive level of efficiency. Together, the two drive units generate a system output of 290 kW/394 hp along with a maximum system torque of 600 Nm. The combustion engine and electric motor deliver their power to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission of the latest generation and the intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive. In this way, the drive torque is transferred to all four wheels when driving on electric power alone as well as when using the combustion engine or indeed both drive units: this ensures sporty driving pleasure on the road and supreme off-road performance over loose terrain at all times. The top speed of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is 235 km/h.
Thanks to the high-voltage battery positioned in the underbody area of the vehicle, the centre of gravity is lower than in conventionally powered SAV model variants. The luggage compartment volume of the BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is only some 150 litres less. When all seats are used, the storage volume is 500 litres; if the rear backrests are folded down, a volume of 1 716 litres is available. The volume of the fuel tank is 69 litres – suitable for long distances.
The new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance is fitted as standard with a two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers. The optional suspension systems available for the plug-in hybrid model include integral active steering. In addition to a comprehensive selection of features in the area of intelligent connectivity, new digital services are also offered that are geared specifically towards electromobility. In addition, all driver assistance systems developed for the Sports Activity Vehicle as well as high-quality options to enhance comfort and luxurious interior ambience are also available for the new BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance.