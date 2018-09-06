Last month, Hyundai update the Elantra’s design with a focus on triangles – and lots of them – but the automaker didn’t announce pricing. The entry-level SE model, with the six-speed manual, will start at $17,100 (all prices exclude the $885 destination charge), an increase of just $150 over the outgoing model. Even the high-volume SEL model, which comes with Hyundai SmartSense – the company’s suite of safety technology – squeaks in under $20,000 at $19,400. That’s an increase of just $550.

Learn more about the 2019 Elantra 2019 Hyundai Elantra Gets Sharp New Nose, More Safety Tech

The new design, refreshing the all-new model introduced in 2016, is angular and aggressive, featuring several new body panels and parts including the hood, front fenders, grille, headlights, and front fascia. While the sedan featured interior and exterior design updates, along with more technology, powertrains remain unchanged.

Add the six-speed automatic transmission to the SE and price jumps $1,000 to $18,100. The Value trim with the automatic start at $20,400 while the Eco trim, with its turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, starts at $20,950. The Limited trim sees a $500 price increase, going from $22,100 for the 2018 model to $22,600 for the 2019 model. The Elantra Sport – the most expensive trims – is offered with either a six-speed manual or even-speed dual-clutch, costs $22,400 and $23,500, respectively, for 2019.

Power for the SE, SEL, and Limited trims comes from the same 147-horsepower 2.0-liter mill. The turbocharged 1.4-liter engine produces 128 hp. Details about the Elantra Sport will come later this year even though the powertrain remains unchanged for 2019. It will come with the same turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 201 hp.

The best bang for the buck is the Elantra SEL thanks to the addition of Hyundai SmartSense. This suite of safety technology offers forward-collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and driver attention alert. The Limited trim receives forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, and Safe Exit Assist, which warns drivers of approaching vehicles when the door is open. Optional safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist.

The Elantra is a stylish sedan that offers functionality and features. The base SE trim comes with a rearview camera, five-inch color screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls for just $17,100. That sounds like a steal.

Source: Hyundai