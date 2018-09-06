The base SE sees a small increase of $150.
Last month, Hyundai update the Elantra’s design with a focus on triangles – and lots of them – but the automaker didn’t announce pricing. The entry-level SE model, with the six-speed manual, will start at $17,100 (all prices exclude the $885 destination charge), an increase of just $150 over the outgoing model. Even the high-volume SEL model, which comes with Hyundai SmartSense – the company’s suite of safety technology – squeaks in under $20,000 at $19,400. That’s an increase of just $550.
The new design, refreshing the all-new model introduced in 2016, is angular and aggressive, featuring several new body panels and parts including the hood, front fenders, grille, headlights, and front fascia. While the sedan featured interior and exterior design updates, along with more technology, powertrains remain unchanged.
Add the six-speed automatic transmission to the SE and price jumps $1,000 to $18,100. The Value trim with the automatic start at $20,400 while the Eco trim, with its turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, starts at $20,950. The Limited trim sees a $500 price increase, going from $22,100 for the 2018 model to $22,600 for the 2019 model. The Elantra Sport – the most expensive trims – is offered with either a six-speed manual or even-speed dual-clutch, costs $22,400 and $23,500, respectively, for 2019.
Power for the SE, SEL, and Limited trims comes from the same 147-horsepower 2.0-liter mill. The turbocharged 1.4-liter engine produces 128 hp. Details about the Elantra Sport will come later this year even though the powertrain remains unchanged for 2019. It will come with the same turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 201 hp.
The best bang for the buck is the Elantra SEL thanks to the addition of Hyundai SmartSense. This suite of safety technology offers forward-collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and driver attention alert. The Limited trim receives forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, and Safe Exit Assist, which warns drivers of approaching vehicles when the door is open. Optional safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist.
The Elantra is a stylish sedan that offers functionality and features. The base SE trim comes with a rearview camera, five-inch color screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls for just $17,100. That sounds like a steal.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Announces Pricing for Redesigned 2019 Elantra
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept 6, 2018 – Hyundai Motor America has announced pricing for its redesigned 2019 Elantra, starting at $17,100 for the SE model. Entry SE M/T adds rearview camera with five-inch color screen, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, and steering wheel audio controls. Automatic transmission equipped models maintain the same $1,000 price walk as the 2018 model year.
The 2019 Elantra sedan conveys emotion with a new exterior design, while delivering a sophisticated driving experience through Hyundai SmartSense safety and convenience technologies. SmartSense technologies on the 2019 Elantra include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning, which are all standard on the 2019 Elantra SEL trim and above. The high-volume Elantra SEL is priced at $19,400.
The new Elantra is on sale now.
|
2019 Elantra
|
Model
|
Engine
|
Transmission
|
MSRP*
|
SE
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Manual Transmission
|
$17,100
|
SE
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$18,100
|
SEL
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$19,400
|
Value
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$20,400
|
Eco
|
1.4L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder
|
7-speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$20,950
|
Limited
|
2.0L 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$22,600
|
Sport
|
1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder
|
6-speed Manual Transmission
|
$22,400
|
Sport
|
1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder
|
7-speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|
$23,500
*Freight charges for the 2019 model year Elantra are $885. Pricing in this release does not include freight.