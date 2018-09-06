The recent move towards the greater use of turbocharged engines in sports cars has been great for performance, but they just don't make quite the same guttural sound as a properly tuned naturally aspirated powerplant. For proof, check out this clip of a BMW 1 Series competing in the St. Ursanne Hillclimb that packs a turbo-free inline-six that allegedly produces 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts) at a sky-high 8,500 revs.

In addition to the highly tuned engine, owner Nicolas Jolidon had modified the body for competition work. There are canards on the corners, and the driver side headlights now function as an air intake. Vents in the hood should help with heat management. Wider fenders allow for fitting meatier rubber for improved traction, and there's a massive wing attached to the hatchback. The old-school blue, purple, and red BMW M livery appears on the driver side front fender and a section of the wing.

The 1 Series makes a fantastic, mechanical noise. Close your eyes, and it would be possible to mistake the engine note for a race-prepped E36- or E46-generation M3. This hatchback looks properly quick, too, and eats up the corners on these curvy roads. The owner should definitely be proud of building just a potent vehicle for competition use because the 1 Series seems like an odd starting place for a hill climb car.

Americans never got this generation of the 1 Series as a hatchback, but it was available as a two-door sedan and convertible. Base models in the U.S. were available with a naturally-aspirated 3.0-liter inline six. Buyers were able to upgrade to a turbocharged version, and the range-topping 1 Series M Coupe featured a 335-horsepower (250-kilowatt) variant of the forced-induction mill.

Source: HillClimb Monsters via YouTube