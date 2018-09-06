Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. The name doesn’t exactly roll off your tongue, but the truck does roll over just about anything that gets in its way. At least, it sure looks like it can, thanks in no small part to the various aesthetic and mechanical upgrades that come from Chevrolet and aftermarket tuner American Expedition Vehicles, which collaborated with the automaker on this new tough truck.

The crux of the changes on this burly Colorado are for off-road protection. Five skid plates made from Boron-steel are bolted to the truck's undercarriage, with more Boron steel found in new bumpers front and rear. The front bumper also has a built-in spot for a winch should you so desire a bit of off-road security, and if things really go wrong, the rear bumper has integrated recovery hook-ups. The grille is obviously new as well, swapping the traditional Chevy Bow Tie for rugged lettering that’s not at all reminiscent of the Raptor treatment Ford gives the F-150 and Ranger. AEV branding in various spots around the truck wraps up the visual upgrades.

From a standpoint of functionality, the Bison gets everything you’d find on the regular Colorado ZR2, including front and rear locking differentials and the Multimatic DDSV dampers. The 17-inch wheels are Bison-specific though, as are the 31-inch tires. They also sit beneath larger fender flares for a bit more clearance, and the two-inch factory suspension lift – identical to the standard ZR2 – helps with clearance as well. The snorkel in the photos isn’t part of the Bison package, but for those planning to invade deep water, Chevrolet says it can be purchased through AEV.

Otherwise, the powertrain is exactly what you’d find on a Colorado ZR2. That includes the standard-issue 3.6-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic transmission, or the optional 2.8-liter turbo diesel connected to a six-speed auto. The Bison can be ordered up as either an extended cab or crew cab body style, and Chevrolet says it will be available with a full factory warranty.

Sales for the Colorado ZR2 Bison begin January 2019

Source: Chevrolet