The annual Rennsport Reunion takes place each year, bringing together Porsche vehicles from nearly every decade and all regions of the world. Known as one of the premier Porsche gatherings on the annual calendar, Rennsport remains among the most passionate assemblies for ultra-enthusiasts of the brand.



On this year's event schedule for the first time is a race designed to be slower than the regularly scheduled Porsche programming, yet promises to offer a laugh or two. For 2018, the folks at Rennsport organized what is assumed to be the first-ever Porsche tractor race, featuring a traditional Le Mans-style start and several 60-plus year old tractors.

Porsche produced over 125,000 of the tractors between 1956 and 1963, creating the world standard for farm equipment. That fact is exemplified by the high number of the tractors still in use on farms around the world today.



The tractors came in single and multiple cylinder engine formats, though each model is good for less than twenty horsepower, regardless of its cylinder count. Every ounce of power is needed to push the tractors through the race, which culminates at turn five of Laguna Seca, estimated to take fifteen minutes in total. Race organizers determined that the famed corkscrew and several other Laguna Seca turns would prove too difficult for the farm equipment to handle, so they decided on the short course instead.



Two tractor races will take place over the course of the event weekend, so make sure to add some time between other races and plentiful car displays to witness the Porsche tractor showdown. The first race will kick off at 1:15 on Saturday, September 29th, and the second race goes live at 1:40 on Sunday, September 30th.

Source: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca