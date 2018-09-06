The Focus-based small SUV could be hiding underneath this Fiesta mule.

The next couple of years will be pretty intense for Ford. The Blue oval marque is set to launch a number of brand new vehicles, including a hybrid Mustang and a Mustang-inspired SUV, and will also say goodbye to some established nameplates. One of the new additions to the lineup will be a small B-segment SUV/crossover, work on which has already started. This new set of spy photos takes us closer to the development process of the so-called Baby Bronco.

Actually, this is not the first time we are seeing a Fiesta-based prototype out testing. Back in March this year, we saw another mule performing cold winter tests. It had a longer wheelbase compared to this trial car and also wheels with five nuts. The new prototype also appears to be a tad wider, but that could be just a side effect of the plastic wheel arches.

Here's everything we know about the Baby Bronco

Ford Announces Baby Bronco Will Be Based On The Focus
Ford Baby Bronco Rendered, Ready To Take On Jeep

This jacked up Fiesta mule is an RHD prototype, which suggests the future B-segment SUV will be offered virtually everywhere around the world. This new vehicle is believed to be based on the platform that underpins the fourth-generation Focus. The architecture is highly flexible and to Ford is basically what the MQB is to Volkswagen.

The automaker promises the small SUV will feature “off-road positioning and imagery,” and will be inspired by the design of the classic Bronco from the mid-1960s. It won’t ride on a body-on-frame chassis, but will instead share many of its suspension and powertrain components with the next-generation Escape/Kuga duo.

Ford small SUV spy photo
Ford small SUV spy photo

“Designed to win a growing number of people who love getting away and spending time outdoors with their families and friends,” the Baby Bronco will most likely benefit from an all-wheel-drive system and is expected to get an engine range consisting of four-cylinder turbocharged units.

Different sources suggest the vehicle will debut in early 2020, at about the same time the Mustang crossover and the revived Bronco SUV will arrive.

Photos: CarPix

Gallery: Ford small SUV spy photos

Ford small SUV spy photo
13 photos
Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo Ford small SUV spy photo