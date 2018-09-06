Ford is offering the fourth-generation Focus with a diversified lineup that beyond the regular trim levels we’re all familiar with, it also includes the posh Vignale, the sporty ST-Line, and the rugged Active. The Blue Oval has already revealed the more practical wagon body style in just about the same flavors as the hatchback, but without showing the Focus Active in the long-roof version. Now, our spies have caught a prototype with virtually no camouflage.

It comes as no surprise the design changes over the regular wagon mirror those of the Focus Active hatch by borrowing crossover cues to make it look tough and ready to tackle difficult terrain. There’s more to the Active trim than the protective black moldings and the different bumpers with silver skid plates as the car benefits from a jacked-up suspension raising the versatile wagon by 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) compared to the standard version.

While spy shots of the prototype’s interior are not available in this set, we are expecting the wagon’s cabin to be virtually carried over from the already revealed Focus Active hatchback. Pictured below, the five-door hatch uses more hard-wearing materials inside to better cope with the owner’s more active lifestyle.

The Focus Active wagon will serve as an alternative to compact SUVs (like Ford’s very own Kuga) and will have to face some stiff competition in Europe coming from the Volkswagen Group with its rugged wagon trio: VW Golf Alltrack, Skoda Octavia Scout, and the SEAT Leon X-Perience.

As you have probably heard by now, Ford’s plan was to sell this car in the United States, but due to Trump Administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, it sadly won’t be coming to the U.S. anymore. It effectively means the Mustang will remain Ford’s only car once the Fiesta, C-Max, Fusion, and Taurus will be axed.

Photos: CarPix