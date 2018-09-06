Hide press release Show press release

Enhanced comfort and greater safety: automated driving starts here with new Active Drive Assist, new MirrorCam for the perfect all-round view, Active Brake Assist 5 with further improved pedestrian detection, new Traffic Sign Assist, new electronic parking brake, new Stability Control Assist also for trailers, new headlamp system with characteristic light signature, Highbeam Assist

Reduced costs: up to five percent less fuel consumption on rural routes and up to three percent less for long-distance haulage thanks to further improved aerodynamics, advanced Predictive Powertrain Control and a new rear axle ratio; more efficient working for the driver with the new Multimedia Cockpit

Maximum vehicle availability: thanks to connectivity, real-time monitoring of the vehicle's technical status and of transport tasks for the business owner based on full integration of Fleetboard into the vehicle

Increased comfort: ergonomically optimised and digital driver cockpit, contemporary new infotainment options, new interior lighting concept

From the MirrorCam to the Multimedia Cockpit – these innovative new features for the Actros are also available for the Arocs, the heavy-duty construction vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Trucks

All assistance systems in all Mercedes-Benz vehicles work within system limits at all times to their full capacity. The driver retains full responsibility with respect to the road and traffic conditions.

Just in time for the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show, which is taking place in Hanover, Germany, from 20 to 27 September 2018, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is today unveiling the brand's new flagship to the world's press at the Premiere Night. Mercedes-Benz is showcasing a truck which immediately attracts everybody's eye due to its new, characteristic light signature along the top of the headlamps and its futuristic-looking MirrorCam.

The new Actros is a truck featuring pioneering innovations in series production which immediately pay off. The vehicle increases efficiency for business owners and comfort for drivers to a previously unattained level: fuel consumption has fallen noticeably while safety and vehicle availability have been increased further.

The opportunities provided by digitisation have been leveraged in order to achieve that. This applies in particular to the new Multimedia Cockpit, the completely updated interface between the driver and vehicle. The driver benefits from a seamlessly connected workspace with digital services and assistance systems, which can be used intuitively and support the drivers to operate even more effectively. The digital aspects also benefit fleet managers and scheduling teams. Thanks to the new Actros' comprehensive connectivity they are able to monitor their trucks in real-time without interruption and delays. All necessary maintenance and logistics processes, for example, can be perfectly organised and immediate response is possible in urgent cases.

The new Actros is available to order with the start of the 2018 IAA show. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers in spring next year. The options for configuring the new Actros are extensive and each customer will be able to order precisely the Actros which best meets the individual requirements.

New: Active Drive Assist is where automated driving starts – for greater safety and to ease the burden on the driver in stressful situations and at all speed ranges

The new Actros has been considerably improved with regard to safety and comfort and underlines its pioneering position in that respect. The most important and spectacular new feature is the new Active Drive Assist. Unlike systems which only work within a certain speed range, Active Drive Assist gives the driver access to semi-automated driving at all speeds for the first time in a series production truck. New features include active lateral control and the combination of longitudinal and lateral control at all speed ranges by combining radar and camera information.

Active Drive Assist builds on the proven Proximity Control Assist system with stop-and-go function, as well as on the Lane Keeping Assist. Active Drive Assist brakes the truck if it gets too close to a vehicle driving in front and accelerates again until a set speed is reached. It also actively keeps the vehicle in lane. If the vehicle is leaving its lane unintentionally, Active Drive Assist intervenes and independently steers the vehicle back into its lane. The distance from the vehicle in front and the vehicle's position in its lane can be adjusted in multiple stages using the driving assistance menu.

New Active Drive Assist offers active lane keeping assistance at all times

For lane guidance, the system uses the road markings at both sides of the road for orientation with the help of a camera. If a marking is detected and this marking is crossed unintentionally, Active Drive Assist gives visual and audible warnings and actively guides the vehicle back into its lane. An important safety factor is that active lane guidance remains in place even if the driver has deactivated Active Drive Assist.

Situations in which semi-automated driving with Active Drive Assist can support the driver include straight roads, slight curves, heavy traffic and stop-and-go traffic on the motorway.

While the responsibility for monitoring traffic conditions remains with the driver, Active Drive Assist eases the driver’s burden considerably and makes an important contribution to enhancing safety on the roads.

Innovative and perfectly aligned: close interaction between different assistance systems and technologies in the new Actros

When steering independently in lane, Active Drive Assist uses the also new Servotwin steering system which is electrohydraulically assisted. In situations where the vehicle is not being driven semi-automated, Servotwin supplements the steering torque applied by the driver with additional steering torque and thereby improves the driving comfort. Among other scenarios, this helps considerably when manoeuvring in tight spaces.

All assistance systems on the new Actros work hand in hand and assist each other. For example, Active Drive Assist always takes the parameters of the improved Predictive Powertrain Control system into consideration to ensure an efficient driving style. Beyond that, when detecting traffic in front Active Drive Assist uses the same enhanced radar and camera technology as new Active Brake Assist 5.

Cost reduction: up to five percent less fuel consumption due to improved aerodynamics and other measures

Compared to its predecessor, the new Actros consumes up to three percent less fuel on motorways and expressways. With mileage in long-distance haulage typically exceeding 120 000 kilometres per year, this again represents a significant cost reduction for the operator. When travelling on rural routes, the savings can be up to five percent, as here the effect of the improved Predictive Powertrain Control system is even more significant than before.

A number of additional measures have been instrumental in achieving the reduction in fuel consumption. They include continued improvements in aerodynamics: The new MirrorCam replaces the large outside mirrors and helps to reduce wind resistance considerably due to a streamlined shape and smaller dimensions. The effect is particularly noticeable on motorways. The new, concave-shaped cab side deflectors also improve aerodynamics, as the optimised design of the roof spoiler does.

On motorways and rural routes alike: Predictive Powertrain Control takes fuel-saving driving to a new level

Major advances in reducing consumption on rural routes have been attained predominantly by enhancing the functionality of the intelligent cruise control system Predictive Powertrain Control. In addition to using a satellite-based location system, the new Predictive Powertrain Control uses accurate digital maps and data about topography, bends, the geometric properties of junctions and roundabouts, as well as traffic signs. The system optimises the driving style to take uphill and downhill gradients into account, as well as winding rural routes where the use of a cruise control system was previously not ideal. The primary goal is here the avoidance of unnecessary braking, acceleration or gear changes, and moving the truck as fuel-efficiently as possible, giving optimal support to the driver when it comes to driving.

In addition, fuel efficiency is improved by the interaction between Predictive Powertrain Control and Proximity Control Assist. For this, Proximity Control Assist provides information about vehicles in front, so the intelligent cruise control system can arrange the ideal shift operations and speed to make the best possible use of the vehicle's momentum.

For the first time, Predictive Powertrain Control in the new Actros also benefits from the new Economy+ driving mode offered by the PowerShift3 automatic transmission, which is designed for an even more fuel efficient driving style. The drive programs Standard/Eco/Power continue to be part of the standard equipment.

Also new is the improved Predictive Powertrain Control, which becomes available for the transportation of heavy loads up to 120 tonnes, as well as for all-wheel-drive vehicles and vehicles featuring a hydraulic auxiliary drive or turbo retarder clutch.

"Leading in Efficiency": new rear axle ratio for Actros models with the OM 471 engine – more efficient on the road thanks to intelligent technology

To further reduce fuel consumption there is a new standard ratio for the weight-optimised rear axle. The gear ratio has been reduced from i = 2.533 previously to i = 2.412. Thanks to the weight-optimised G211 transmission, the new gear ratio is now available for all new Actros models equipped with the second-generation, six-cylinder OM 471 in-line engine and 315/70 R 22.5 tyres, paying off both on motorways and when travelling on rural routes alike.

Actros NGT: the new Actros is also available with a natural gas drivetrain system

Around a quarter less CO 2 emissions in operation with natural gas, almost CO 2 -neutral when using bio-natural gas, plus low noise emissions and no particulate emissions of any kind – gas engines have clear benefits if vehicle operators want to reduce emissions rapidly. As a result the new Actros NGT comes with a gas engine plus a standard-fit torque converter automatic transmission. It features the state-of-the-art, six-cylinder, charged M 936 G in-line engine, which has an output of 222 kW (302 hp).

The Actros NGT is available as a rigid vehicle with two or three axles and is an attractive alternative when it comes to heavy-duty distribution haulage with daily routes of up to 250 kilometres. Its highly stable tanks made of steel and composite material carry 4 x 145 litres of gas, which can be supplemented by a further 4 x 100 litres of gas as an option.

Sensational world premiere: MirrorCam as standard for better all-round visibility and optimised aerodynamics

Until now, cameras replacing the outside mirrors have typically only been seen on concept vehicles. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is now systematically leveraging the advantages of this technology and is bringing with the new Actros a truck to market which is the first series production truck in the world to have MirrorCam on-board.

Replacing the conventional main mirrors and wide-angle mirrors this system works entirely with digital cameras and displays. The MirrorCam provides a considerably improved all-round view and its performance significantly exceeds legal requirements. In addition to increased safety, the omission of mirrors reduces fuel consumption, as the compact digital cameras bring considerable aerodynamic advantages.

The cameras are attached to the right and left of the roof frame. The images captured are displayed on two 15-inch displays with a resolution of 720 x 1920 pixels. These are attached to the A-pillars inside the cab. One positive side effect of this is that the driver now has a good, diagonal view past the A-pillars, which enlarges the field of view. Furthermore, the coated lens provides optimal protection against dirt in the field of vision. These factors also help boost safety.

The MirrorCam has multiple functions helping the driver: When driving forward, the classic and familiar division of the field of view is shown on the displays, just like with conventional mirrors. When taking corners in a tractor unit, however, the image on the display on the inside of the bend is pivoted and thus provides an optimal view of the entire trailer – a considerable improvement compared to a conventional system of mirrors. Furthermore, distance lines help to provide a clearer appraisal of the traffic behind. There is also an additional line that can be individually set, e.g. to show the end of the trailer, thereby making precision manoeuvring even easier. At dusk, the system switches to a night vision mode.

Moreover, the MirrorCam features a special manoeuvring view when reversing. The upper part of the display shows the area close to the vehicle and the lower part of the display shows the area away from the vehicle with a certain degree of overlap between the two. If Sideguard Assist is installed the MirrorCam displays warnings in critical driving conditions.

The camera arms can fold in the direction of travel and against the direction of travel: This design may avoid damage to the cab in the event of a collision, minimising any repair costs.

Some MirrorCam functionality can be customised. The brightness of the displays, for example, can be adjusted manually. As with conventional mirror adjustment, the field of view can be modified via the door control. At the touch of a button the driver can quickly revert to their preferred basic setting. Heat can also be applied to the camera system at the touch of a button.

Being particular useful when driving, the MirrorCam is also beneficial when the driver is resting or sleeping: A switch on the door and one by the bed activates the system for two minutes at a time. This allows the driver to check the area around the vehicle at any time via the displays. If an attempt is being made to steal the load or fuel or the vehicle is being vandalised, this gives the driver a quick overview for raising the alarm if necessary. This system even works with the curtains closed and when the vehicle is completely switched off.

A potentially useful feature when it comes to selling the vehicle later is that vehicles with MirrorCam can be retrofitted with conventional mirrors at pre-defined attachment points on the door structure.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks exclusive: new Active Brake Assist 5 with further improved pedestrian detection

New Active Brake Assist 5 is an enhancement of Active Brake Assist 4. This safety assistance system is unique in terms of its functionality and no other manufacturer provides a system alike. With the improved fifth generation of Active Brake Assist, Mercedes-Benz is also underlining its leading position when it comes to the safety of heavy-duty trucks – a role that is continually reaffirmed by market demand. Since Active Brake Assist 1 was introduced in 2006, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has sold nearly 230 000 trucks with the emergency braking system on-board.

New for Active Brake Assist 5 is its functionality based on the radar and camera system. Among other features, it is now able to respond to people at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Within system limits, Active Brake Assist 5 can respond to a person who is crossing in front of the vehicle, coming towards it or in the same lane by applying maximum braking power up to standstill. The same applies to pedestrians who unobservantly walk in front of the vehicle and who may become paralysed – a situation which is happening more and more often in this smartphone age.

If Active Brake Assist 5 detects the threat of a rear-end collision with a vehicle in front, with a stationary obstacle or a pedestrian who is crossing in front, coming towards the vehicle or in the same lane, a three-stage warning system makes the driver aware of the threat. If the driver does not take action independently, a visual and audible warning is given first. After this, brake application of approximately 3 m/s is initiated, corresponding to around 50 percent of the maximum braking power. If the driver still hasn't responded, the system initiates maximum braking power – if necessary to a standstill – and activates the hazard warning lights at speeds below 50 km/h to warn the traffic behind. When at a standstill, the new electronic parking brake is applied automatically.

Active Brake Assist 5 supports the driver in critical driving situations and, in optimal conditions, can help to mitigate the effects of accidents or even avoids them. The driver, however, as the person in control of the vehicle, is at all times responsible for the entire process of driving and cannot rely exclusively on the safety assistance systems.

Equally exclusive from Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Sideguard Assist with pedestrian detection to warn the driver in dangerous situations

Alike Active Brake Assist 5, Sideguard Assist – introduced exclusively by Mercedes-Benz Trucks in 2016 – can detect both stationary and moving persons and objects. Sideguard Assist provides significantly improved protection for the most vulnerable road users. The system monitors the co-driver's side and helps the driver to avoid potential collisions with cyclists, pedestrians or stationary obstacles such as traffic lights, traffic signs or lampposts when turning by providing early warnings, which leaves more time for timely braking. Tracking pattern warning on corners is active at a speed of up to 36 km/h and is therefore particularly useful in cities.

Sideguard Assist is not an automatic braking system, it rather works with a multi-stage warning process: In case a moving or stationary object is detected in the monitoring zone on the co-driver's side, the driver initially receives a visual warning. A warning triangle lights up in the MirrorCam display on the co-pilot's side. If there is a risk of collision, an additional visual and audible warning is triggered: The display flashes red multiple times and then appears permanently red after two seconds. In addition, a warning tone sounds simultaneously on the co-driver's side. The system also supports the driver in avoiding potential collisions when changing lane at speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Centrepiece of Sideguard Assist are two short-range radar sensors at the frame in front of the truck's rear axle on the co-driver's side. The side monitoring zone has a width of 3.75 m. The system is configured to cover the length of the whole tractor/trailer combination, plus 2 m in front of the vehicle and up to 1 m behind it. It works for rigid vehicles as well as for complete tractor/trailer combinations up to 18.75 m in length.

Other safety highlights: Traffic Sign Assist, electronic parking brake and Trailer Stability Control Assist

Besides Active Drive Assist, MirrorCam and Active Brake Assist 5, there are further innovative systems making the new Actros even safer. Traffic Sign Assist supports the driver in adhering to traffic regulations and helps to enhance road safety. This is particularly advantageous on long, monotonous routes with constantly changing traffic signs, as well as in areas of roadworks and in unfamiliar locations. The system is specifically designed for trucks, it can identify speed restrictions, ‘no overtaking’ and warning signs, and it displays the two most important recognized road signs in the instrument cluster. Where relevant signage and legal speed limits are identified, attention is drawn to unlawful behaviour and a warning is given.

The new electronic parking brake with HOLD function combines easy handling and a higher level of safety. It is automatically activated when switching off the engine, but can also be switched on by pulling the lever in the cockpit or pressing the "P" button on the parking brake itself. It is switched off either by accelerating or by pressing the "P" button. The integral HOLD function is activated when the vehicle is at a standstill simply by pressing the brake pedal more firmly, for example at a red traffic light. It is released as soon as the accelerator is pushed again. When moving off on a hill, the system's integrated Hill Holder starting-off aid assists the driver further.

Safety on the new Actros is further increased thanks to new Trailer Stability Control Assist for semitrailers and trailers. Whether it is a tractor/semitrailer combination or a drawbar combination – in critical situations the system applies the brakes to the towing vehicle and trailer as a precaution and thus stabilises the vehicle combination.

Distinctive exterior: new light signature, LED daytime running lights and Intelligent Light for greater safety

Good vehicle lighting is particularly important in poor light conditions. Here, the Actros models come with innovations which enhance safety and make the driver's day-to-day life behind the wheel easier, too. The new, curved light signature at the top edge of the strip of headlamps makes the new Actros distinctive at night. By day the new LED daytime running lights fitted as standard equipment make the Actros easily identifiable. The new Intelligent Light system represents another major step forwards in terms of safety. Besides the LED daytime running lights, it also includes automatic switching between dipped beam and main beam, as well as an automatic cornering light and front fog lamps.

Revolution in the human-machine interface (HMI): the new Multimedia Cockpit is intuitive to operate and offers innovative functionalities

Anyone getting on board the new Actros will immediately notice the new Multimedia Cockpit. Two colour displays are at the heart of this completely newly developed interface between driver and vehicle, each with a diagonal screen size of 10 inches, as part of the new Actros models' standard equipment. In place of the conventional instrument cluster with its speedometer, rev counter and fuel gauge, the Multimedia Cockpit has a primary, colour display installed behind the steering wheel featuring high-resolution, flat-screen technology. This screen provides the driver with all basic information relevant to driving and much more, such as Active Drive Assist displays. The central area of the display can be configured to suit individual requirements.

The instrument support on the new Actros has been streamlined and the conventional control panel has been omitted. It is replaced now by a second flat-screen monitor with touchscreen function. Main functions can be conveniently controlled from this screen. Important functions such as light, heating, air conditioning or telephony can be selected directly via hot keys. Beyond this, the driver can have the vehicle status, such as tyre pressures or axle loads, displayed at any time.

The primary, colour display and the secondary touch display can also be controlled via the new multifunction steering wheel with its touch control pads, also known as finger navigation pads. By swiping and pressing the touch control buttons the driver is in a position to operate both screens safely, even while driving.

The new Multimedia Cockpit has a modern look and, thanks to the numerous new functions and intuitive menu navigation, also provides improved comfort when driving, working and operating. The majority of hardware switches can be operated using the touch display. This offers a high level of flexibility in conjunction with various implements and attachments in particular and makes it easier to control them. Numerous connection options for mobile devices further enhance the operating comfort in the Multimedia Cockpit. In addition to two USB ports, the new Actros provides a hands-free system with dual Bluetooth, which enables two mobile phones to be connected at the same time, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlayTM or Android Auto. Another benefit of the new Multimedia Cockpit is that up to six driver profiles can be saved using the conventional digital tachograph driver card or Fleetboard driver card.

Even bigger, even more individual, even more functions: Multimedia Cockpit interactive

As an extension of the Multimedia Cockpit Mercedes-Benz is offering the even more connected Multimedia Cockpit interactive for the new Actros. This features even more functionalities. At 12 inches its primary display is significantly larger than the one in the Multimedia Cockpit. The driver has the choice of two screen designs: Classic and Advanced. The "Classic" display style is similar to the display of the conventional Multimedia Cockpit and can be selected manually by the driver. "Advanced" enables an individual and variable presentation of content in three clusters: The speedometer with driving information is displayed centrally as a large round dial. On the left vehicle-related information such as brake pressure, operating temperatures, fuel levels, etc. are displayed, whereas on the right driver-related content such as driving and rest times, phone book, and audio settings can be shown. Additionally, when Active Drive Assist or Proximity Control Assist are activated the display changes to a driver assistance graphic adapted for automated driving, which supports the driver optimally in monitoring the road and traffic conditions.

The Multimedia Cockpit interactive comes with a navigation system featuring Traffic Sign Assist and Remote Online for managing and checking vehicle functions using a smartphone. In addition to convenient telephony, the new cockpit also gives the option of wireless smartphone charging.

This option offers the highest level of connectivity: Vehicles with the Multimedia Cockpit interactive can be connected to the MB Truck App Portal in order to access apps which boost both convenience and efficiency. In short: "App your Truck" is a reality for the new Actros.

The new comfort key or remote control key also makes working more convenient. With this feature, the driver can lock or unlock his truck conveniently from a distance of up to 50 metres. The radio remote control features direction-independent operation and does not need to be aimed directly at the vehicle. To start the engine with the start-stop button, the key simply has to be located inside the vehicle. This means that it can stay in the driver's trouser or jacket pocket.

The Truck Data Centre forms the basis for all connectivity solutions in the new Actros. It receives data from the truck's sensors, cameras, etc. and analyses this information for different applications. As the interface for all connectivity services, it also enables the truck's external communications.

Increased vehicle availability for business owners: Mercedes-Benz Uptime now also with trailer monitoring

The new Actros' connectivity helps the driver to meet the demands of their challenging job on the roads and gives them numerous options when it comes to state-of-the-art on-board information and entertainment. This connectivity also gives business owners the opportunity to keep track of vehicle use, capacity utilisation and to design logistics processes more efficiently. The aim of any transportation company is to keep trucks busy with transport orders at all times. To enable intervention at the right time, the new Actros comes with the Truck Data Centre. This connectivity module is the basis of Mercedes-Benz Uptime and all Fleetboard services. As a result, the truck is permanently connected to the cloud and becomes part of the Internet of Things.

Mercedes-Benz Uptime maximises truck availability by constantly monitoring vehicle data in real time. This means that maintenance or repair requirements are detected at an early stage. The Mercedes-Benz service team notifies the customer in a timely manner, provides concrete recommendations for action and organises an optimum repair solution in conjunction with the scheduling team. A new feature of Mercedes-Benz Uptime is that relevant data about the trailer or semitrailer is now also included in the analysis. So Mercedes-Benz Uptime can help avoiding downtime and idle times caused by breakdowns, as well as unplanned repairs, and it also helps to optimise planned workshop visits.

Fleetboard Order Management and Mercedes-Benz ServiceContracts further increase vehicle uptime

Fleetboard offers individual telematics solutions which help the business owner to operate their trucks as efficiently as possible. The Fleetboard Manager App provides a straightforward and fast way to access connectivity. It continually transmits a range of vehicle information on a fleet in order to identify potentials for optimisation, for example in case of increased fuel consumption.

Fleetboard services can also boost truck availability. One example is Fleetboard Order Management, which can be flexibly integrated into the company's own scheduling, merchandise management and ERP system. The secondary display in the new Multimedia Cockpit provides all the necessary Fleetboard information and is fully integrated into the Actros. Thus, it facilitates efficient communication, transparent processes and the easy exchange of information between the driver and headquarters – with the overall goal to fulfil transport tasks as quickly and profitably as possible.

To guarantee maximised usage of the trucks to generate revenues, the maintenance intervals for the new Actros models are tailored to the application. When the truck does require maintenance, Mercedes-Benz ServiceContracts guarantee highest efficiency. The service contracts keep overall costs low, are valid across Europe and are structured in a way that they provide cover for the exact requirements of any fleet. Customers can also turn to CharterWay ServiceLeasing. This offering combines leasing with the advantages of Mercedes-Benz ServiceContracts to create an individual, integrated solution which does not require any additional investment.

Drive, work, live – the new Actros provides an attractive workspace with a unique level of comfort for the driver

With the new Actros, customers can choose from various design and equipment lines. The top model with the OM 473, the most powerful Actros engine, is for example available with a special package, coming with a carbon-fibre look and a special model licence plate number.

But it is not just its attractive exterior appearance which makes the new Actros a unique workspace for the driver in the heavy-duty truck sector, it also has some compelling "inner values". MirrorCam and Active Drive Assist reduce stress and boost safety. Working to the same aims are the improved Predictive Powertrain Control system and the versatile Multimedia Cockpit.

And when it is break time or the end of the working day, the new Actros has plenty more to offer to the driver. The Actros cab features pleasant colours, comfortable beds and numerous configuration options, including the SoloStar Concept – ideal for sole drivers – which in the past has again and again achieved top results in tests performed by international trade journals.

The engineers behind the new Actros in particular took into consideration the findings of research related to the importance of light for the driver's fitness and well-being. The new interior lighting concept delivers optimal illumination of the cab in basically any situation and there are three versions available. The standard version can illuminate the entire cab and comes with two reading lights in warm white. It also includes a subtle blue night light to help the driver find their way around the cab while on the move. The new, optional LED ambient lighting creates an even more cosy lighting level in the interior. For example, there is an additional ambient night light, which illuminates the legroom and cockpit in blue. An amber light in the living area creates a cosy atmosphere. The associated light alarm boosts comfort levels even more.

Innovation for construction transport: the key product highlights for the new Actros are optionally also available for the Arocs

The Arocs is the heavy-duty construction truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, which is recognisable at first glance due to its striking radiator grille with bucket-teeth look. The Arocs is tailored to the tough and diverse requirements of the construction sector. Both off-road and on-road it has proven itself in terms of strength, ruggedness and efficiency. Whether configured as a heavy-duty dump truck, concrete mixer, tractor unit or platform vehicle – the Arocs has a rugged suspension, spring system and frame design to fulfil the practical demands of the construction site and when supplying construction materials. The vehicle's technical highlights include the zero-wear turbo retarder clutch – ideal, for example, for heavy-duty all-wheel-drive tippers working off-road – and the hydraulic auxiliary drive, which is a starting-off assistance unique in the market as it provides traction even during shift operations and offers considerable further benefits with regard to payload and consumption.

The new Arocs now has more highlights to offer when it comes to technology: In the course of developing the new Actros, the engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks also extensively rebuilt the Arocs. Almost all the innovations for the new Actros are also available for the heavy-duty construction truck. Of course, cost reduction, a high level of safety and maximum vehicle availability are crucial competitive factors for customers in the construction sector, too. As a result, the MirrorCam, Active Brake Assist 5, the Multimedia Cockpit and improved Predictive Powertrain Control are also available for the Arocs. The sole difference is that the new features for the Actros are typically part of the standard equipment, whereas they are mostly special equipment items for the Arocs.

Whether it is the new Actros or the new Arocs – the new, further optimised models from Mercedes-Benz Trucks continue to live up to the promise "Trucks you can trust" for customers worldwide

The new Actros and the new Arocs have been fully put through their paces in summer and winter trials, on rough roads and various test stands. In total they have completed millions of test kilometres. Every component and major assembly has also undergone countless additional material and functional tests. The outcome is a truck which lives up to the promise of "Trucks you can trust". The new Mercedes-Benz truck also meets business owner expectations as its RoadEfficiency translates into monetary profits. Drivers, too, benefit from the new truck as a safe and comfortable tool to do their work. The new Actros and Arocs add a new chapter to Daimler's 120-year-plus history of truck building.