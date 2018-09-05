We love camping here at Motor1.com, but if you’re like us, sometimes you don’t like the stigma that comes with driving a gigantic motorhome or pulling a big camper trailer. Even the smaller pop-up campers pretty much instantly label you a tourist, not that there’s anything wrong with that. But sometimes less is more, and there’s also something to be said for traveling under the radar.

If you think this looks like a basic enclosed utility trailer, look again. That’s because this is plain-jane rig is actually a camper, equipped with a bed, table, kitchen, and all the things one would look for in a home-away-from-home. It’s built by a company called Cargo Camp, and for a starting price of around $7,500 you can have your own trailer to take on cross-country adventures. The build starts with a generic cargo trailer measuring five feet wide by eight feet long, or opt for a ten-foot trailer with a bit more space. Insulation is added to the walls and ceiling, along with wiring, vents, and windows. Inner walls are then added along with cabinets, storage areas, and custom cushions designed to fit the specially-made bench seats and bed.

When it’s all said and done, space is utilized exceptionally well. The living quarters constitutes the bulk of the trailer, with the small kitchen established in the back. There’s an optional awning with a bug screen that can create a closed-off space outside the trailer, and there are other options like rooftop air conditioning units and electric heaters. Solar panels and batteries are available for off-grid camping, and Cargo Camp will even make room for a mini-refrigerator and freezer if you so desire. It's not what we'd call opulent, but it looks plenty cozy for a weekend camping trip into the deep woods. The only thing missing is an onboard water supply and toilet, but hey, you’re supposed to be camping. Wash up in the river and find a tree for taking care of business like your ancestors did.

And yes, it’s all wrapped in a nondescript cargo trailer so nobody will suspect you’re an out-of-towner when you pull into that quiet country diner for lunch. That's not the only advantage to using this platform – the trailers are heavy-duty but also quite light, tipping the scales at just 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms). That's a good 1,000 lbs (454 kg) lighter than the typical small pop-up camper, which means these are easy to tow. And just about anything with a hitch can pull them.

Adding options does add to the price, however. A fully-equipped trailer can run upwards of $13,000, which isn’t out-of-line for new pop-up trailers with more features. Stay away from the expensive add-ons, however, and you have a very mobile camping solution for not a lot of coin. And you’ll never have to deal with the dreaded camper stigma ever again.

Source: Cargo Camp