Kia will reveal the new car next week.

Next week, Kia plans to unveil the ProCeed, a  shooting brake replacement for the three-door Ceed coupe. The automaker promised the production version would stay true to the concept unveiled at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. Spy photos of both the regular ProCeed and ProCeed GT show a production model that’s close to the beautiful concept. While Kia has yet to reveal any technical specs, a lengthy and mundane video chronicling the ProCeed GT’s fuel economy flashes the cars performance numbers briefly on the screen. 

The latest ProCeed news

Kia ProCeed Spotted On The Autobahn With Thin Camo Wrap
Kia ProCeed Shows Off Stylish Rear In First Teaser Image

If the video is correct, the ProCeed GT will feature a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine producing 204 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (265 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission pairs with the four-cylinder engine. This corroborates our guess the new model would produce around 200 hp. If you listen to the video, as the navigation belts out directions, you can hear the exhaust note rumbling through the cabin. It’s not rowdy, but the 1.6-liter mill does have a nice rumble. 

The ProCeed concept Kia unveiled is stunning, and while the test mules spotted so far appears toned down, by comparison, it appears the road-going version will still be stylish. A teaser – a peek at the rear draped in shadows – shows subtle design lines and full-width LED strip for the taillights. The layout mimics what we saw on the concept; however, it’s toned down for the production version, which is a common occurrence. 

We don’t know how the ProCeed will look or what features it’ll pack. It’s unlikely the U.S.  will get the car. Kia’s been adamant it designed, developed, and engineered the new car for the European market. Also, shooting brakes and other wagon-like vehicles don’t sell well to U.S. consumers. 

Kia will unveil the 2019 Kia ProCeed Sept. 13 before it makes its public debut during the Paris Motor Show Oct. 2. 

Source: Vadim Ovsiankin Via YouTube

Gallery: 2019 Kia Proceed GT new spy shots

2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo
15 photos
2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo 2019 Kia Proceed GT spy photo

Kia ceed

Kia ceed
Explore

More photos

2019 Kia Ceed GT new spy shots
2019 Kia Ceed GT new spy shots
Kia Proceed GT spy photos
Kia Proceed GT spy photos
2019 Kia Ceed GT new spy photos
2019 Kia Ceed GT new spy photos
Kia Proceed Shooting Brake Spied
Kia Proceed Shooting Brake Spied
2019 Kia Ceed GT spy photos
2019 Kia Ceed GT spy photos
Kia Ceed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Kia Ceed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show