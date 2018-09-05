The model is available to current college students and recent graduates.
Call us Rodney Dangerfield, because the newest addition to Mini’s lineup makes us want to go back to school. The 2019 Mini Cooper hardtop Oxford Edition brings the style and character of the British brand’s small hatchback to current students and recent graduates for the relatively affordable price of $19,750 – $2,150 less than the standard Mini Cooper hardtop.
Accompanying the Oxford Edition’s lower cost-of-entry are a host of additional standard goodies, including 17-inch wheels and tires, heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, the Oxford Edition offers dark gray headliner and its body can be painted in shades other than gray at no extra cost. Mini claims these features add $3,500 to the cost of a base Mini Cooper hardtop.
Like the run-of-the-mill Mini Cooper hardtop on which it's based, the Cooper Oxford Edition is powered by the brand’s 1.5-liter inline-three engine. Good for 134-horsepower (100 kilowatts), the three-cylinder engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission; the latter of which can be added free-of-charge for another $1250 in savings. Both two- and four-door body styles are available, with the latter adding $1000 to the Oxford Edition's price tag.
The 2019 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition is available now to current full- or part-time students enrolled at a two- or four-year accredited school, post-graduate students, and individuals who graduated college within the last year.
Source: Mini
With college students across the country returning to school and recent graduates coming off their first summer post-graduation, MINI USA is offering the well-equipped, low cost 2019 MINI Oxford Edition to help them make their road to success fun and stylish without breaking the bank. For no additional cost, this unique edition comes with $6,900 worth of optional equipment as standard.
The MINI Oxford Edition is available to current full- or part-time students of any two- or four-year accredited college or university, recent college graduates who are within 12 months of their graduation, as well as students enrolled in post-bachelor’s degree programs, such as graduate school, law school, or medical school. The MINI Oxford edition has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $19,750 for the 2 door and $20,750 for the 4 door. Pricing excludes the $850 Destination & Handling fee.
Named for the home of MINI craftsmanship, Oxford, England, the MINI Oxford Edition offers students the legendary go-kart handling, turbocharged excitement and iconic MINI design at an affordable price. Standard equipment includes the MINI Connected Infotainment System with a 6.5 inch high resolution screen, rear-view camera, park distance control and MINI Teleservices and emergency call. The MINI Oxford Edition also comes with upgraded 17” wheels in silver or black, automatic or manual transmission, dual-pane panoramic moonroof, heated seats, and a choice of six exterior body colors.
“The MINI Oxford Edition represents a tremendous value for college students and recent graduates who are looking for a fun, stylish car that won’t break the bank,” said Randy Clements, Department Head, Product Planning & Aftersales, MINI USA. “Eligible students and graduates can save thousands on a well-equipped MINI that is ideal to get them to get to campus or their first job out of school in style.”