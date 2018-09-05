Call us Rodney Dangerfield, because the newest addition to Mini’s lineup makes us want to go back to school. The 2019 Mini Cooper hardtop Oxford Edition brings the style and character of the British brand’s small hatchback to current students and recent graduates for the relatively affordable price of $19,750 – $2,150 less than the standard Mini Cooper hardtop.

Accompanying the Oxford Edition’s lower cost-of-entry are a host of additional standard goodies, including 17-inch wheels and tires, heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Additionally, the Oxford Edition offers dark gray headliner and its body can be painted in shades other than gray at no extra cost. Mini claims these features add $3,500 to the cost of a base Mini Cooper hardtop.

Like the run-of-the-mill Mini Cooper hardtop on which it's based, the Cooper Oxford Edition is powered by the brand’s 1.5-liter inline-three engine. Good for 134-horsepower (100 kilowatts), the three-cylinder engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission; the latter of which can be added free-of-charge for another $1250 in savings. Both two- and four-door body styles are available, with the latter adding $1000 to the Oxford Edition's price tag.

The 2019 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition is available now to current full- or part-time students enrolled at a two- or four-year accredited school, post-graduate students, and individuals who graduated college within the last year.

Source: Mini