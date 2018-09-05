Koenigsegg has grown over time into one of the world's greatest, most unapologetic hypercar makers, with a legacy now etched permanently into the minds of car lovers. Their latest, and perhaps most exotic creation, the Regera is true to the brand's identity of pushing the absolute limits of performance and car design.

Though Koenigsegg has shown different examples of the Regera around the show circuit over the past several years, the Swedish company has just recently put the finishing details on the first customer example. The figures are ludacris: 1,500 horsepower (1,118 kilowatts) from a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8, supplemented by three electric motors.

Perhaps most stunning is the Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) single-speed transmission, designed to marry the power of the electric and gas-powered motors seamlessly. Though the company hasn't recorded true acceleration tests, the carmaker is alluding to a 0 to 60 time of less than three seconds and a likely top speed of more than 250 miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour).



The Regera is a true case study in Koenigsegg's relentless effort to outpace the rest of the world, despite its modest staff of around 120 employees and similar number of cars on the road to date.

As the video shows, the Regera is full of pristine detail work and easter eggs that are sure to make it lasting legend in the hypercar world. Supercar Blondie – a YouTube automotive favorite – takes the Regera around its new Southern-California home, accompanied by a Koenigsegg engineer, who flew down from Sweden just for the occasion. Watch out for new features not found in the prior Agera RS, like the fully-automated doors and hood.

We now all wait in anticipation as videos begin to emerge showing off the full potential of what this car can do.