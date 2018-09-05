Volkswagen is embracing its past with the addition of the 2019 Golf GTI Rabbit Edition. The new trim is an ode to the original Volkswagen Golf and Golf GTI, which was initially sold in the United States as the Rabbit and Rabbit GTI.

While information is limited, the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition reportedly includes a number of trim-specific details aimed at making the Volkswagen hot-hatch look a smidge more special than its run-of-the-mill counterpart. Black wheels, black mirror caps, and a black rear-spoiler mark the major changes to the limited-edition model, which will be sold in four colors: Blue, gray, white, and black. Inside, Volkswagen plans to bless the Rabbit Edition with special floor mats and seat decor, while a set of adaptive LED headlights and a proximity key with push-button start will also be bundled into the mix.

Unfortunately, the GTI Rabbit Edition will not offer any additional power relative to the standard Golf GTI, which currently relies on a 220-hp (164-kW) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four for motivation. The engine can be paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and we expect the GTI Rabbit Edition to be available with both transmissions, as well.

Neither pricing nor an on-sale date has been announced for the 2019 GTI Rabbit Edition. Nonetheless, with production reportedly capped at 3000 units, we're certain Volkswagen will have no trouble moving every Golf GTI Rabbit Edition it produces.

Source: MotorAuthority