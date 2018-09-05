Lamborghini’s push into crossovers and SUVs isn’t surprising. Porsche did it with great success, using the additional profit to continue producing some insane sports cars. The Italian supercar maker followed suit with the Urus, its first SUV since the LM002. The Urus is more luxurious than utilitarian, wearing the automaker’s sharp, distinctive styling. It looks large and luxurious, and, while it sports a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine making 650 horsepower, it’s size puts it in a different league than the Huracán.

However, it produces more power than the Huracán LP 610-4, which creates a respectable 602 hp from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. On paper, the Urus hits 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.5 seconds while the Huracán does it in 3.4 seconds. That’s a marginal difference. In the real world though, this small difference doesn’t translate. The Huracán is lighter, weighing in at around 3,400 pounds compared to the Urus’ 4,800-lb curb weight. And that difference is noticeable on the track.

The Urus and Huracán competed in four races – one with launch control, one without, and two rolling starts. The Urus won the first race on a technicality. The Huracán failed to get a solid launch, letting the Urus get a sizable lead off the start. However, the next three races have the Huracán winning, easily getting a lead off the start and pulling away through the finish line.

Enthusiasts may not like Lamborghini branching out into crossovers and SUVs, but the company should make a healthy profit for each one it sells. The Urus rides on VW’s MLB platform that also underpins the Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7, and Porsche Cayenne. This helps save precious R&D costs. That saved money and added profit could then go into developing new and exciting supercars. The Urus may not be the most attractive model in Lamborghini’s lineup, but it’ll sell.

Source: Archie Hamilton Racing