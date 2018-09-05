It was in the 1980s when the Grand Prix of Miami name was first used on a variety of IndyCar and sports car races. During the inaugural Formula E season held in 2015, downtown Miami served as a venue for one of the races of the single-seater electric series. Fast forward to current times, it seems increasingly more likely Formula 1 will also head to Miami eventually.

Despite the fact plans for a 2019 F1 Grand Prix were shelved a couple of months ago, an F1 Miami GP could still happen now that the county mayor is pushing for the race to be organized. The race has now been pushed back to October 2020.

Our sister site Motorsport.com is providing us with a sneak preview of one of the proposed track layouts for the 2020 Miami F1 GP. Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Jeff Segal takes Motorsport Network's Julia Piquet on a virtual tour of the track with its tight corners, hairpins, and a long straight suitable to serve as a DRS zone to facilitate overtaking.

The proposed track seems to have all the right ingredients to become an F1 venue by combining challenging corners with long straits while offering a great view for fans to enjoy.