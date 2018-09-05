Check out this highly uncommon opportunity to see a driver actually pushing the road-going version of the 911 GT1 racecar. With only 21 of them in existence, most owners keep the supercars in climate-controlled garages and seldom take them on the road. This one engages in multiple drag races, including against a Carrera GT.

The 911 GT1 Straßenversion (which directly translates to street version) packs a mid-mounted 3.2-liter twin-turbo flat six that produces 537 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 443 pounds-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The supercar weighs just 2,535 pounds (1,150 kilograms), which lets the ample power get it to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in around 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).

The Carrera GT was Porsche's next supercar after the GT1. A mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V10 produced 604 hp (450 kW) and 435 pound-feet (590 newton-meters) of torque. While power was higher, the vehicle was also somewhat heavier at 3,146 pounds (1,427 kilograms). This allowed for acceleration to 62 mph (100 kph) in a claimed 3.3 seconds.

After initially snacking on a 993-generation Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz SLR, the 911 GT1 lines up next to the Carrera GT. Neither car gets a great start off the line, but they come up to speed in a hurry. The angle of the video and lack of timing equipment makes it hard to judge the winner. However, this is definitely a close race, and the GT1 has no problem keeping up with the later supercar.

After easily beating a Lotus Esprit, the GT1 finally meets its match in a race with a new 911 GT2 RS. Over twenty years of progress means that the quickest 911 available today is faster than the company's homologation special of yesteryear.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos via YouTube