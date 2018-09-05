We’ll give the guys at DragTimes some credit. They have all kinds of fun with supercars, and the latest adventure takes the cameras to Las Vegas for a proper Japanese battle. The Acura NSX is a superb machine, and we all know just how fast the Nissan GT-R can be, despite its age. Interestingly enough, we don’t think we’ve ever seen the two face off in a head-to-head battle of any kind. That is, until now.

The action takes place at Speed Vegas, a motoring haven in the Nevada desert 10 miles south of town where anyone can walk in with a bit of cash and get behind the wheel of a supercar. The company has its own race track, and for $79 per lap you can try and get the most from a Lamborghini Huracan. If that’s too much, a Porsche 911 GT3 is only $59 per lap. Then again, considering just how addicting speed can be, the laps can add up in a big hurry.

DragTimes got around that catch by showing up with a 2017 Acura NSX, rented from Diplomat Exotic Rentals in Las Vegas. A 2017 Nissan GT-R Nismo was waiting at the track for the showdown, ready to see if the cars match up as close in real life as they do on paper. Each packs a twin-turbo V6 engine with all-wheel drive, though the NSX obviously has a bank of electric motors as well. Godzilla in Nismo trim holds a slight power advantage with 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) over the 573 hp (427 kW) combined output in the Acura. Performance numbers are similarly equal, with both cars reaching 60 mph in about three seconds and turning quarter-mile times in the low 11-second range.

How does all this translate to the real world? In short, it’s pretty much as close as you’d expect. The cars made four runs, two from a standstill and two from a 40-mph roll and the video pretty much speaks for itself. We won’t spoil the outcome but we will say this – simply eating a large meal before the race could well determine who crosses the line first.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube