After recently seeing spy shots of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette testing at the Nürburgring, a new video lets us see the much-anticipated machine in motion on the famous track.

Being able to hear the new 'Vette reveals a little more about it. For example, this test mule lacks the notable whistle of a turbocharged engine, which suggests this one might be the rumored base model that would retain the existing 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). The speed of this car's shifts also sounds quicker than a manual gearbox, which points to the possibility of a new dual-clutch transmission or potentially carrying over the current eight-speed unit.

Rumors point to at least two other engines being available. At the middle of the range, there would reportedly be a 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 650 hp (485 kW). At the top of the lineup, there's allegedly a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 making as much as 850 hp (634 kW).

This appears to be the same test mule as in recent spy photos (gallery above), so there's not much more to learn about the vehicle's styling in this clip. It continues to look great, though. The mid-engined 'Vette has a low nose with six intakes in the fascia. The headlights consist of a pair of lamps, an array of LED lights, and amber turn signals. Large, pointed intakes dominate view of the side, and the should feed plenty of cool air to the mid-mounted engine. The taillights evoke the fourth-generation Corvette with its rounded square lamps. Dual exhausts emerge from each corner of the rear, and a mesh panel spans the area between them.

Current speculation suggests the mid-engined 'Vette might debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2019. A recent rumor points to the production starting in September 2019, and, if true, then sales would begin in the fall.

Source: Jalopnik via YouTube