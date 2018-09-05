The Fiat 124 Spider enters 2019 with a handful of new features aimed at improving the personalization possibilities of the retro-chic roadster. Most notably, the top-of-the-line 124 Spider Abarth adds a dual-mode exhaust to its options list. The stainless-steel unit offers quiet operation at idle and when the throttle is applied lightly. Stomp on the go-pedal, though, and the Abarth clears its throat thanks to a valve within the exhaust system that closes off the muffler and makes for a raucous hullabaloo.

Sadly, the $995 exhaust setup adds no additional power to the 124 Spider Abarth, and the turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four continues to produce the same 164-hp (119 kilowatts) as before. Those in search of more power will be better served by the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which now pushes 181 horses (135 kilowatts) out of its naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine – 26 ponies (19 kilowatts) more than last year.

A dual-mode exhaust system isn’t the only change to the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth for 2019, and the model also adds a new Veleno Appearance package to its list of optional extras. The $495 package includes a red front-tow-hook cover, red mirror caps, and red trim to the center of the lower-front fascia, as well as Abarth-specific floor mats and an aluminum-like dead pedal.

Additionally, every Fiat 124 Spider now includes a standard backup camera, while the lower-level Classica model adds new "Double Rally" and "Retro" stripes to the option menu. The stripes tack on $295 to the price tag of the 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) model. The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider starts at $24,995 and is available with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.

Source: Fiat