Fiat will offer a louder exhaust system and new style options on the 124 Spider for 2019.
The Fiat 124 Spider enters 2019 with a handful of new features aimed at improving the personalization possibilities of the retro-chic roadster. Most notably, the top-of-the-line 124 Spider Abarth adds a dual-mode exhaust to its options list. The stainless-steel unit offers quiet operation at idle and when the throttle is applied lightly. Stomp on the go-pedal, though, and the Abarth clears its throat thanks to a valve within the exhaust system that closes off the muffler and makes for a raucous hullabaloo.
Sadly, the $995 exhaust setup adds no additional power to the 124 Spider Abarth, and the turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four continues to produce the same 164-hp (119 kilowatts) as before. Those in search of more power will be better served by the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which now pushes 181 horses (135 kilowatts) out of its naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine – 26 ponies (19 kilowatts) more than last year.
A dual-mode exhaust system isn’t the only change to the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth for 2019, and the model also adds a new Veleno Appearance package to its list of optional extras. The $495 package includes a red front-tow-hook cover, red mirror caps, and red trim to the center of the lower-front fascia, as well as Abarth-specific floor mats and an aluminum-like dead pedal.
Additionally, every Fiat 124 Spider now includes a standard backup camera, while the lower-level Classica model adds new "Double Rally" and "Retro" stripes to the option menu. The stripes tack on $295 to the price tag of the 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) model. The 2019 Fiat 124 Spider starts at $24,995 and is available with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic.
Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic design. The 124 Spider is available in three trim levels: Classica, Lusso and, for performance enthusiasts, Abarth.
New for 2019:
- Rear backup camera and FIAT Connect 7.0 with 7-inch touchscreen display now standard across the 124 Spider lineup
- Veleno Appearance Group on Abarth models:
- Red lower fascia lip, mirror caps and tow hook
- Bright dead pedal
- Abarth-branded floor mats and badging
- Record Monza Exhaust on Abarth models provides the unmistakable voice of Abarth along with popular Abarth fender badges
- Reconfigured Technology Group now features Sirius XM Radio and Remote Proximity Entry
- New Ceramic Gray exterior paint color
- New custom center-stripe design options, including “Double Rally Stripe” and “Retro Stripe” on Classica models
Highlights:
- The Fiat 124 Spider, designed at Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider – widely considered one of Fiat’s most beautiful cars of all time – and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence with a classically beautiful bodyside, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio
- The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine – the engine’s first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers best-in-class 160 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Classica and Lusso, 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth, and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission
- The 124 Spider’s suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. Noise vibration and harshness (NVH) enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, also help to deliver a refined, quiet ride
- The Fiat 124 Spider Classica features a dual-tip exhaust, black roll-bar finish, and body-color header, side sills and door handles. The vehicle also comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, Nero (black) premium cloth seats, halogen headlamps and LED tail lamps. Inside, soft-touch materials on the instrument panel are highlighted with light silver accents
- The Fiat 124 Spider Lusso model builds on the Classica with standard 17-inch alloy wheels, silver-painted A-pillar header and roll-bar cover and dual-tip chrome exhaust. The interior features heated premium leather seats in Nero (black) or Saddle and a leatherette-wrapped cluster brow. The lower instrument panel also is wrapped in leatherette with Piano Black accents throughout
- The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth offers a sportier, more responsive driving experience for performance enthusiasts. Features include a front and rear Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, front strut tower bar, Sport Mode selector and sport-tuned chrome quad-tip exhaust with the world-renowned Abarth sound. Its aggressive appearance comes complete with unique front and rear fascia, 17-inch Gun Metal aluminum wheels, Gun Metal exterior accents and an available hand-painted hood stripe, offering a one-of-a-kind appearance. Other available features include a Brembo braking system and Recaro seats for added sportiness
- Available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and ParkView rear backup camera
- Loaded with technology and convenience features, including Keyless Enter ‘n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with 7-inch touchscreen display
Model Lineup
For 2019, the Fiat 124 Spider lineup consists of three models:
- Classica
- Lusso
- Abarth
Available Exterior Colors:
- Ceramica Gray Metallic
- Mare Blue Metallic
- Hypnotique Red
- Chiaro Silver Metallic
- Brillante White
- Forte Black Metallic
- Puro White Tri-Coat Pearl
- Magnetico Bronze Metallic
- Moda Gray Metallic
Available Interior Colors:
- Nero (black) (premium cloth, leather, Recaro Alcantara)
- Saddle (leather)
- Nero/Rosso (black/red) (leather)