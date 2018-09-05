Hide press release Show press release

Acura ILX Ups its Game with Major Refresh for 2019; New Styling, Improved Tech, and New A-Spec Treatment



Sep 5, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif.

ILX completes transformation of new Acura design identity across lineup

All Acura sedans and SUVs now feature AcuraWatch™ active safety and driver-assistive technology standard, a luxury first

Enhanced dual-screen user interface with new graphics, quicker response, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration

ILX earned top Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranking in-segment for 2018

Acura's gateway sport sedan, the refreshed and significantly upgraded 2019 ILX, debuts today, ahead of its October market launch. Continuing to capture the highest percentage of millennial buyers of any model in-segment, the 2019 ILX delivers a sportier and more sophisticated design, premium cabin materials, tech-savvy features and distinctive A-Spec sport appearance variant. With the application of Acura's signature Diamond Pentagon Grille to the 2019 ILX, the transformation of the brand's design language, inspired by the Acura Precision Concept, now stretches across its line-up.



Additional upgrades for 2019 include standard AcuraWatch™ active safety and driver-assistive technology and more luxurious and sporty cabin appointments, as well as an available quicker, more responsive dual-screen user interface with updated graphics, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. All ILX models are powered by a naturally aspirated 201-horsepower, 2.4-liter, 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC™ 4-cylinder engine mated to a quick-shifting 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Acura ILX serves a unique and important role as the gateway vehicle to the Acura brand, bringing in the most first-time Acura customers and youngest buyers. ILX also remains a top choice in the entry luxury segment, gaining more than four points of retail market share in the first half of the year and capturing the highest percentage of millennials of any model in segment, something it has done in every year since 2013. ILX recently topped industry quality rankings in its segment, receiving a Power Circle Rating of 5 out of 5 and a quality award in the Small Premium Car segment in the J.D. Power and Associates 2018 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Acura ILX also captured the top spot in the entry-luxury car category in Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Luxury Brand Awards – with Acura the #1 ranked brand for the third year in a row.

Sporty, Sophisticated Refresh

For 2019, ILX gets a styling refresh to deliver a more sporty and premium vibe. ILX is all-new from the A-pillars forward – inspired by the Acura Precision Concept. The new face of ILX emanates from Acura's signature Diamond Pentagon Grille, framed by 7-element Acura Jewel Eye™ LED headlights and a more sharply sculpted hood. The Precision Concept styling theme continues at the rear with an all-new decklid, fascia, LED taillights and lower diffuser with exposed exhaust outlet. All-new wheel designs for 2019 include a 17-inch split-5 spoke wheel with trim specific finishes and an A-Spec exclusive 18-inch wheel.

Inside, the 2019 Acura ILX receives more intricately styled and reshaped sport seats, front and rear, with available high-contrast piping and stitching. All ILXs now feature power adjustable lumbar for the driver's seat. Additional interior enhancements include a silver-finished dash trim with a chrome insert and a machine-finished push-button start.

The 2019 ILX's exterior color palette expands with five new colors – Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl1, Performance Red Pearl1, Canyon Bronze Metallic1 and A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl1 – in addition to the current offerings of Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic. The interior colors available include a new-for-2019 Espresso, along with Graystone and Ebony. Exclusive A-Spec interior colors are Ebony and Red, both with Ultrasuede™ inserts.

ILX A-Spec

The new ILX A-Spec, available with Premium and Technology Packages, joins the TLX sedan and the RDX and MDX sport-utes in receiving the latest-generation A-Spec treatment, with a more distinctive and easily recognizable performance-inspired character, inside and out.

On the exterior, the new ILX A-Spec is distinguished by dark chrome trim for the front grille and lower fascia, LED fog lights, dark appearance for the headlights and taillights, and a gloss-black decklid spoiler. A-Spec models feature 18-inch wheels with an aggressive new design and Shark Gray finish. Apex Blue Pearl, also found on A-Spec variants of RDX and MDX, is now available on the ILX A-Spec.

Interior enhancements for the ILX A-Spec include a graphite-silver dash accent with chrome insert, A-Spec badged steering wheel with contrast stitching and aluminum sport pedals. The all-new sport seats are finished in A-Spec exclusive Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede™ center panels and high contrast stitching.

Technology Enhancements

For 2019, every ILX comes standard with the AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technology, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW). This makes Acura the only luxury brand to provide these features as standard equipment across all its sedans and SUVs.

In addition, ILX continues to be equipped with Acura's Advance Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and with additional standard safety and driver assistive features, including Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control, an Expanded View Driver's Mirror, advanced front airbags, driver and front passenger side airbags, side curtain airbags, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and pedestrian injury-mitigation design features, along with Acura's available blind spot information (BSI) system and rear cross traffic monitor.

The 2019 ILX is equipped with an available refreshed dual-screen On Demand Multi-Use Display™ (ODMD™ 2.0) interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility. New software improves system response time, offering more intuitive menus and command structures for a seamless and speedy user experience – approximately 30 percent faster. An enhanced 7-inch touchscreen has a capacitive display that is more responsive to touch and is positioned within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.

The 2019 Acura ILX will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide in October of this year.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

Five of the six models in the Acura lineup are made exclusively in Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

For More Information

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

# # #