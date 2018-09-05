Hyundai has already confirmed it will show the i30 Fastback N at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in early October and now the automaker has revealed a facelift for the regular i30 models, scheduled to make public premiere at the same event. The highlight of the refreshed range is a new 1.6-liter diesel engine, meeting Europe’s latest Euro 6d Temp emissions standards.

The newly-developed Smartstream diesel unit will be offered in three power stages. The entry-level variant has 96 horsepower (70 kilowatts) and will be offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. Next are versions with 116 hp (85 kW) and 136 hp (100 kW), which can be ordered with a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai claims the average fuel consumption, depending on the selected power specification, body style, and transmission, varies between 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers and 4.4 l/100 km, which translates into 53,4 miles per gallon to 61,9 mpg.

The manufacturer explains that all gasoline engines for the i30 hatchback and i30 wagon, offered in Europe, will be equipped with standard gasoline particulate filters from now on. All diesels will come with exhaust fluid after-treatment systems, which use a mix of urea and water to decreasing nitrogen oxide emissions.

Besides the updated engine range, the i30 family also benefits from a slightly revised exterior design, which now features a new front bumper inspired by the i30 Fastback. A couple of additional exterior colors are now available, too. Inside the cabin, there’s a new optional eight-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

“The i30 range is a stronghold for our success in Europe,” Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Europe, comments. “To become the number one Asian car brand by 2021, we not only invest in cutting-edge technologies like with our Kona Electric or All-New Nexo, we also seek to constantly improve our best-selling models to meet our customer’s needs in terms of fuel efficiency and appealing design.”

Source: Hyundai