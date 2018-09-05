The facelift also brings minor design tweaks.
Hyundai has already confirmed it will show the i30 Fastback N at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in early October and now the automaker has revealed a facelift for the regular i30 models, scheduled to make public premiere at the same event. The highlight of the refreshed range is a new 1.6-liter diesel engine, meeting Europe’s latest Euro 6d Temp emissions standards.
The newly-developed Smartstream diesel unit will be offered in three power stages. The entry-level variant has 96 horsepower (70 kilowatts) and will be offered exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. Next are versions with 116 hp (85 kW) and 136 hp (100 kW), which can be ordered with a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai claims the average fuel consumption, depending on the selected power specification, body style, and transmission, varies between 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers and 4.4 l/100 km, which translates into 53,4 miles per gallon to 61,9 mpg.
The manufacturer explains that all gasoline engines for the i30 hatchback and i30 wagon, offered in Europe, will be equipped with standard gasoline particulate filters from now on. All diesels will come with exhaust fluid after-treatment systems, which use a mix of urea and water to decreasing nitrogen oxide emissions.
Besides the updated engine range, the i30 family also benefits from a slightly revised exterior design, which now features a new front bumper inspired by the i30 Fastback. A couple of additional exterior colors are now available, too. Inside the cabin, there’s a new optional eight-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.
“The i30 range is a stronghold for our success in Europe,” Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Europe, comments. “To become the number one Asian car brand by 2021, we not only invest in cutting-edge technologies like with our Kona Electric or All-New Nexo, we also seek to constantly improve our best-selling models to meet our customer’s needs in terms of fuel efficiency and appealing design.”
The powertrain update makes the Hyundai i30 five-door, i30 Wagon, i30 Fastback and i30 N compliant with the latest emission standards. The newly-developed Smartstream 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine reduces CO2 emissions and improves fuel efficiency, and comes with three different power outputs: 96 PS (70kW) available with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) (Fuel consumption combined in NEDC conversion: 3.9 – 3.8l/100km; CO2 emissions combined in NEDC conversion: 104 – 99g/km), 116 PS (85kW) available with 6MT (Fuel consumption combined in NEDC conversion: 4.3 – 3.8l/100km; CO2emissions combined in NEDC conversion: 112 – 99g/km) or the 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) (Fuel consumption combined in NEDC conversion: 4.1 – 4.0l/100km; CO2 emissions combined in NEDC conversion: 107 – 105g/km), and 136 PS (100kW) with 6MT (Fuel consumption combined in NEDC conversion: 4.4 – 4.1l/100km; CO2emissions combined in NEDC conversion: 116 - 108g/km) or 7DCT (Fuel consumption combined in NEDC conversion: 4.3 – 4.1l/100km; CO2emissions combined in NEDC conversion: 113 – 107/km).
Along with the new Smartstream engine, the company equips the i30 five-door, i30 Wagon and i30 Fastback diesel variants with exhaust fluid after-treatment systems. The diesel exhaust fluid, a mix of urea and water, contributes to decreasing nitrogen oxide emissions. At the same time, all petrol engines of the i30 line-up have been equipped with a gasoline particulate filter.
Besides the technological update, Hyundai has refreshed the exterior design of its i30 five-door and Wagon with a new front bumper. The front of both cars now features the charismatic i30 Fastback bumper. Its sleek and elegant lines enhance the progressive and timeless look of the i30 five-door and Wagon, harmonising the design of the i30 range. Additionally, Hyundai has updated the exterior colour range of the i30 five-door and Wagon to include Stellar Blue and Olivine Grey.
Advanced connectivity features provide more convenience
Customers can now opt for the 8-inch Display Audio, which includes Android Auto and Apple Car Play for a seamless connection of passengers’ smartphones with the car. Users simply connect their phone to bring up the smartphone functions on the car’s 8-inch touchscreen. Drivers are able to control the system via voice control, the touchscreen or the buttons on the steering wheel to ensure minimal distraction during the ride.
Designed, developed and tested in Europe: The i30 range
Hyundai’s i30 range consists of four different derivatives: the i30 five-door, the i30 Wagon, the i30 N and the i30 Fastback. Designed, developed and tested in Europe, the i30 range offers the latest SmartSense safety features, timeless design and efficient powertrains. Launched in 2017, the i30 five-door, i30 Wagon and i30 Fastback now receive their first product enhancement to become even more attractive to customers in terms of style and efficiency. Customers can also choose the Hyundai i30 five-door with the N Line trim. The i30 N Line, unveiled in summer 2018, is the first Hyundai model with the new trim, featuring exterior and interior design elements known from the i30 N, to enhance the visual appeal of i30. The mechanical set-up – including suspension, brakes and engine response – has also been tuned to add extra spice to the regular i30 five-door.
Fuel consumption and CO2 emission data
|Engine
|Smartstream 1.6L Diesel (70kW)
|Transmission
|6MT
|CO2 emissions (g/km) urban in NEDC conversion
|115 - 112
|CO2 emissions (g/km) extra-urban in NEDC conversion
|97 - 91
|CO2 emissions (g/km) combined in NEDC conversion
|104 - 99
|Fuel consumption urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.4 - 4.3
|Fuel consumption extra-urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|3.7 - 3.5
|Fuel consumption combined (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|3.9 - 3.8
|Engine
|Smartstream 1.6L Diesel (85kW)
|Transmission
|6MT / 7DCT
|CO2 emissions (g/km) urban in NEDC conversion
|124 - 113 / 115
|CO2 emissions (g/km) extra-urban in NEDC conversion
|105 - 90 / 102 - 99
|CO2 emissions (g/km) combined in NEDC conversion
|112 - 99 / 107 - 105
|Fuel consumption urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|3.7 - 4.3 / 4.4
|Fuel consumption extra-urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.0 - 3.4 / 3.9 - 3.8
|Fuel consumption combined (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.3 - 3.8 / 4.1 - 4.0
|Engine
|Smartstream 1.6L Diesel (100kW)
|Transmission
|6MT / 7DCT
|CO2 emissions (g/km) urban in NEDC conversion
|128 - 122 / 121 - 117
|CO2 emissions (g/km) extra-urban in NEDC conversion
|109 - 99 / 108 - 101
|CO2 emissions (g/km) combined in NEDC conversion
|116 - 108 / 113 - 107
|Fuel consumption urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.9 - 4.7 / 4.6 - 4.5
|Fuel consumption extra-urban (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.2 - 3.8 / 4.1 - 3.9
|Fuel consumption combined (l/ 100km) in NEDC conversion
|4.4 - 4.1 / 4.3 - 4.1