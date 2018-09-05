The Passat GT was Volkswagen’s sportiest sedan in the American mid-size family segment, offering a V6 power combined with sharper suspension and a few design tweaks to make it stand out from the rest. However, this flagship Passat won’t be available for the 2019 model year as the German company is simplifying the model’s range significantly.

The 2019 Passat will be offered in just two trim levels and, together with the GT, the S and SEL models will also be gone for the next 12 months. The only available trims will be the Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line variants with the former featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition, synthetic leather upholstery, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors as standard. Optionally available will be a moonroof and 18-inch alloy wheels.

As far as the higher SE R-Line trim is concerned, it upgrades the Passat with LED lights at the back and up front, an infotainment system with native navigation, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, active lane control, and premium audio system by Fender. Pricing details and an on-sale date haven’t been announced so far for both the trims.

Ditching the V6 engine means the only available motor for the Passat next year will be the 2.0-liter turbo, which will be paired exclusively to a six-speed automatic. Under the hood of the Passat GT was a 3.6-liter VR6 unit, delivering 280 horsepower (208 kW) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque and mated to a dual-clutch six-speed DSG auto.

Volkswagen’s official site in the United States is still listing all the 2018 offerings, which include the S, R-Line, SE, SE with Technology, SEL Premium, V6 SEL Premium, and GT models. The base price is $22,995 for the “built with family-size surprises” entry-level S model with automatic headlights, 16-inch alloys, and a rear view camera.

Source: The Car Connection