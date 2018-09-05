Arguably one of the most beautiful cars on sale in Europe, the all-new Peugeot 508 in both liftback and wagon body styles has all the right ingredients to spice up the midsize segment. It looks like its gorgeous design traits will rub off onto the 208 as our spies have caught the revamped supermini up close and personal and it had familiar styling cues. The annoying camouflage does get in the way, but you’re looking at the final version of the next-gen 208 with the full production body and swanky lights.

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but the prototype had a five-door layout and it will be the only one available once the B-segment hatchback will go on sale. Peugeot has already revealed plans to axe the three-door model as a consequence of poor demand, much like Volkswagen is selling the Polo with rear doors while SEAT is doing the same with the Ibiza.

How we think it's going to look like 2019 Peugeot 208 would look great with design traits from 508

Looking closer at these images, one can’t help but notice the dual exhaust tips and the prominent roof-mounted spoiler. Although we can never be too sure when talking about work-in-progress cars, but we might just be looking at the 208 GTi, unless it’s a GT Line model. Although not immediately noticeable, we’re expecting the chic supermini to grow in size, especially when it comes down to the wheelbase. Despite the increased footprint, the new platform could enable a weight loss of up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

It’ll all be possible by making the switch to the CMP platform for the versions powered by combustion engines while the fully electric 208 will sit on the e-CMP hardware. You’ll be happy to hear the zero-emissions model will largely carry over the design of the regular model, so it should prove to be just as stylish.

If we were to rely on rumors, there might even be a pure electric 208 GTi further down the line. It doesn’t mean the gasoline-fueled hot hatch will be retired as Peugeot apparently has plans to sell both of them.

We shall see the next-generation Peugeot 208 in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Photos: CarPix