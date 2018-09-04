Hennessey made a splash at Pebble Beach with its twin-turbocharged, monster of a 7.6-liter engine. Destined for duty in the Venom F5, the motor – which has been in manufacturing limbo for nearly five years – finally fulfilled Hennessey's promise of ridiculous power in its latest and greatest hypercar. But 1,600 horsepower (1,193-kilowatts) is just a jumping off point, says the company's CEO.

The motor was tested "at over 2,000 horsepower," said John Hennessey in an interview with Top Gear. "Do we plan to deliver that power level to our clients? No, but we'll deliver as much power as we need to break 300 miles per hour," he admitted.

The supercar – which also made an appearance on the west coast – will be good for 1,600-hp (1,193-kW) and 1,300 pound-feet (1,762 Newton-meters) of torque when it hits the road sometime in 2019. The goal, as noted, is to hit 300 mph (482 kilometers per hour). The company is planning a top speed run sometime in 2019.

Unlike the outgoing Venom – which was essentially a modified Lotus with a fancy body kit – the new Venom will be built entirely from the ground up. A carbon fiber body will wrap around a tubular steel chassis, and the entire thing will tip the scales at just 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

Unfortunately, we won't see the Venom F5 on the road for some time. Hennessey said that 15 of the 24 build slots have already been accounted for, with a limited production run scheduled for sometime in 2019. The cost for this powerful machine? A cool $1.6 million.

Source: Top Gear