What would you pay to own the Nürburgring's current production-car record holder? If you live in the U.S., Lamborghini asks $517,770 for its lap-smashing Aventador SVJ. But buyers in Australia won't be so lucky; Lamborghini's hot Aventador could cost more than seven figures when it's all said and done.

According to Drive.com.au, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – after taxes – will cost a whopping $949,640 AUD (or $681,000 USD at today's conversion rates). From the factory, the car will have asking price of $646,000. Tack on an extra $350,000 AUD "luxury tax," and that means the Aventador won't come cheap.

That $350,000 luxury tax accounts for 33 percent of the total asking price for the Aventador SVJ. Any car over $66,331 gets hit with the tax in Australia, so don't think Lambo is being singled out here. After registration fees, taxes, delivery costs, and the aforementioned six-figure luxury tax, Australian buyers could be looking at a price tag of over $1 million AUD.

But is it worth it?

I'd say so. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of the most powerful products the Italian marque has ever put on the road. It packs a whopping 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a naturally aspirated V12. That means it can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 216 mph (350 kph).

With a lap time of 6:44.97, the Aventador SVJ is also the fastest production car to lap the 'Ring, as mentioned. It even bests the ferocious 911 GT2 RS, and its sibling the Huracan Performante. Australian buyers shouldn't be disappointed with this rare bull, even at that price.

Source: Drive.com.au