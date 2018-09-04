Mercedes aficionados are no strangers to Edition 1 models taking into account these have been around for quite a while. Whenever a next-generation car receives its official debut, the Daimler-owned company decides to prepare a fancier version available from day one but only for about 12 months. Case in point, the A-Class Sedan Edition 1 will be on sale for roughly a year and will be compatible with all engines.

In domestic market Germany, the more sophisticated take on Mercedes’ smallest sedan commands a hefty €7,021 premium. You get more than just these obvious visual tweaks as the Edition 1 packs a more generous array of standard kit. It comes with the LED High Performance headlights, 64-color LED ambient lighting, multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sports seats benefitting from adjustable head restraints.

Then there are the copper accents, noticeable on the 19-inch alloy wheels as well as on the pins of the glitzy “diamond” front grille. The theme continues inside where the top of the dashboard has copper stitching, much like the central armrest and the seats. Even the door panels come with copper seams, while the “Edition” graphic on the passenger side dashboard has a similar look. Rounding off the tweaks are the velour floor mats with copper piping.

The Edition 1 is actually based on the AMG Line version and comes with “Edition” badging on the front fenders to further denote it’s not an ordinary A-Class Sedan. Mercedes hasn’t said whether this limited-run special version will be available in the United States as well or it will remain a European affair.

In the U.S. where it will act as the company’s entry-level car by slotting underneath the CLA, the A-Class Sedan will go on sale early 2019 in A220 and A220 4Matic flavors. Both will share an inline-four turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the front wheels or to both axles through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. It’s worth pointing out that Europeans can already order a beefier version by opting for the A250 / A250 4Matic with 224 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) on tap.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog