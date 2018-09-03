Like it or not, this creation from ADV.1 Wheels demands attention.

The Nissan GT-R has quite a shelf life. With only small updates it’s managed to keep enthusiasts entertained for 11 years now, and it endures as a target for tuning companies to apply some rather radical upgrades. Case-in-point is this very curious creation that stems from ADV.1 Wheels, and what else can be said? It’s as purple as it is low, with stanced wheels tucked into widebody fenders that – all combined – seem to render the GT-R’s performance attributes pretty much useless.

Widebody all the things:

Nissan GT-R By Liberty Walk Is Straight Out Of A Video Game
Mercedes-AMG GT S By Prior Design Looks Mean With Widebody

Specifically, this car comes from the wheel manufacturer’s dealer in Indonesia and wears a Rocket Bunny Pandem body kit. We don’t have full details on the build, but we’ll assume the suspension is bagged so it can raise up and actually be driven without scraping anything. Obviously, the car showcases its set of ADV1 wheels which in this case are four ADV5.0 CS 21-inch track-spec rims. We’re not sure just how track-capable 21-inch wheels are, but anything is possible, right?

Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R
Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R

The car is a 2018 model, so barring any powertrain updates it pounds the pavement with 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) going to all four wheels. Obviously there are suspension tweaks, but with the exceptional level of performance and handling cred already built into the stock GT-R package, we’re not convinced the changes seen here add anything to the mix. In fact, we’re pretty sure just the opposite is true but hey, to each their own.

The GT-R is certainly a car which we’ve seen dressed up to such a degree many times, though to be honest, this one with its purple finish and gold/black stanced wheels could be the most shocking of the bunch. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder so we try not to go too far into personal preferences on such things. We’ll just say this creation isn’t our first choice for hitting the streets in a GT-R.

Source: ADV.1 Wheels

 

Gallery: Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R

Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R
12 photos
Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R Rocketbunny Widebody Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R
Explore Reviews

More photos

Liberty Walk 2010 Nissan GT-R
Liberty Walk 2010 Nissan GT-R
2005 Nissan GT-R Proto
2005 Nissan GT-R Proto
2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R concept
2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R concept
10 Better Nicknames For The Nissan GT-R
10 Better Nicknames For The Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R Police Car In Japan
Nissan GT-R Police Car In Japan
Nissan GT-R by Wheelsandmore
Nissan GT-R by Wheelsandmore