The Mercedes-based motorhome offers large living with in-city maneuverability.
The venerable Sprinter from Mercedes-Benz is a popular platform for creating luxurious recreational vehicles. This latest build from Airstream takes the Sprinter and creates a rather compact class-B motorhome called the Interstate Nineteen. We say rather compact because it’s still a 19 feet long, but that’s nothing compared to the bulk of a class-A rig that’s often double the size. In fact, this Airstream offering looks absolutely at-home in the confines of the city – just look at how happy the driver is while reversing.
According to Airstream’s press release, the new Interstate Nineteen offers 50 best-in-class features. Not all of them are listed, but the highlights include power sunshades, adjustable LED lighting, centralized controls, aluminum ceiling and trim, large bathroom, and a suite of driver safety features, though to be fair that comes from Mercedes-Benz as opposed to Airstream. Still, it has all the latest tech including automatic braking, lane-keep assist, side- and rear-view cameras, and a nifty stability control setup that is load-adaptive, meaning it can adjust parameters based on just how much partying is happening in the back while the driver heads to the next destination.
Inside, the accommodations are quite posh with plenty of leather, wood, and aluminum trim available. The power rear sofa converts into a bed, and of course there’s a mini-kitchen for cooking up treats at the campsite. The Interstate Nineteen also keeps occupants connected to the outside world with satellite and HD radio capability, not to mention smartphone connectivity because let’s face it – even when you’re on holiday there’s still that overwhelming temptation to check email. Sometimes having such tech in a motorhome isn’t always a good thing. Better to just kick back and watch some classic Knight Rider on the big LED TV, which is also part of the Interstate Nineteen’s accommodations.
Most people are familiar with the iconic Airstream trailers which have been around since the dawn of time, so the company certainly knows a thing or two about mobile living. With its size and features, the Interstate Nineteen certainly looks like a nice way to tour the country without having to worry about traversing the narrow roads through Yellowstone National Park. And with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel underhood that gets an estimated 18 mpg on the highway, it won’t eat through fuel like a big motorhome, either.
Pricing isn’t mentioned for the new Airstream, but it is available now for those seeking a cross-country adventure.
Source: Airstream
AIRSTREAM EXPANDS TOURING COACH LINEUP: LAUNCHES THE INTERSTATE NINETEEN
The all-new touring coach offers 50 best-in-class features in a compact, 19-foot body
Jackson Center, Ohio (August 30, 2018) – Airstream, innovative maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailer, today announced the debut of its newest touring coach, the 19-foot Interstate Nineteen. For seven years in a row, Airstream has celebrated leading the pack with Mercedes-Benz® Class-B motorhomes, and the Interstate Nineteen builds on the brand’s history of first-class luxury, car-like performance and safety. Created to offer all the comforts and technology found at home, the Interstate Nineteen has 50 best-in-class features in a smaller package than its larger Atlas and Interstate EXT counterparts.
The all-new Interstate Nineteen offers both novice and experienced owners increased maneuverability and flexibility for city driving. It is nimble, easy to drive, amazing car like handling and can fit in any standard parking space. Although it’s compact, the Nineteen’s interior was designed to be open and airy.
It offers top-of-the-line luxury and comfort to travelers on the road and is equipped with a power rear sofa that converts into a generously sized bed – the largest in its class. Owners can enjoy ample storage along with Dupont Corian countertops and customizable cabinetry crafted from Italian wood. The coach boasts an advanced entertainment system, which includes in-dash multimedia with satellite & HD radio, smart phone connectivity and charging ports for devices, HD LED widescreen TV and an in-motion local TV antenna, pre-wired for satellite systems. Along with an accessible kitchen area, the Interstate Nineteen also contains a Truma furnace and water heater offering continuous hot water, marine plank style flooring for easy cleaning and adjustable LED lighting.
“The Interstate touring coach line is among the most popular in the Airstream lineup. Class B motorhomes are increasingly gaining market share and we are proud to offer consumers the gold standard,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. “With Interstate Nineteen, we wanted to bring all of the most-loved features into a coach that can be easily maneuvered in urban areas and in nature. The Nineteen is an example of our drive to build on our success and showcases our commitment to quality, safety and performance.”
The Nineteen features more than 50 best-in-class features including:
All Mercedes-Benz options come standard including heated seats and heated windshield
Advanced Mercedes-Benz safety features including: collision prevention assist, lane keeping assistant, side and rear-view camera assist, load adaptive electronic stability program, high-beam assist, headlamp cleaning system, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers
Centralized System Controls
Bathroom (Wet Bath) – largest in class
Ultraleather® seating
Signature aluminum ceiling and trim throughout
Power shades
Adjustable LED lighting
Airstream’s Interstate Nineteen will be available for purchase August 2018. For more information about the Interstate Nineteen and other products in Airstream’s lineup, please visit www.airstream.com.