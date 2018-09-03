The up! is by far Volkswagen’s smallest car on sale and at the same time one of the oldest, having been around since 2011. The peeps from Wolfsburg don’t have a direct replacement ready just yet, so they’re trying to find ways to spice up the current car. After giving it the GTI treatment last year to evoke the good ol’ days of the original Golf GTI, VW is now introducing an optional R-Line Exterior Package featuring several visual enhancements.

As with every other R-Line kit tailored to VWs, the one catering the up! enables a somewhat sportier look that will trick your friends into believing you own an up! R – as if there is such a thing. You get beefier front bumper with chrome accents for the fog lights, along with body-colored side sills, and a silver strip for the radiator grille.

You’ll be able to tell the up! R-Line apart from the lesser versions by the black side mirror caps and roof, while the tinted side windows and the rear window further contribute to boost the car’s visual appeal. As standard, the pint-sized model rides on 16-inch wheels finished in glossy black, but those willing to go all out can opt for larger 17-inch rims in black or glossy black and shod in 195/40 R17 tires.

In Germany, VW wants €795 for the base R-Line exterior package.

While the up! has received a lot of attention from the Wolfsburg squad in recent years with special editions such as the Beats in addition to fully electric e-up!, sister models Skoda Citigo and SEAT Mii haven’t received the same level of attention. It remains what will happen to the city car trio in the years to come, but we won’t be too surprised if all three will go down the electric avenue by ditching the combustion engines altogether.

Source: Volkswagen